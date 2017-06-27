Red Sox manager John Farrell suspended one game by MLB after weekend tirade

Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for "his actions during an argument" in Saturday night's loss to the Angels, the league announced Tuesday.

Farrell was ejected after arguing a balk with crew chief Bill Miller. A run scored when Boston reliever Fernando Abad was called for the balk, and Farrell didn't like it.

Here's video of the Farrell-Miller argument:

You don't see many arguments like that these days. Not with instant replay.

Farrell will not appeal and will serve the suspension during the Red Sox's home game against the Twins on Tuesday. Bench coach Gary DiSarcina will manage the club.