Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello thought Tim Tebow was a ball boy

Tim Tebow's outing with the big-league club on Wednesday didn't go so well

Mets outfielder and former football-ist Tim Tebow was in the lineup for the big-league club in Grapefruit League play against the Red Sox on Wednesday. As noted in this very space, he was not especially successful : Teebs went struck out three times, hit into a 4-6-3, and then was picked off first base after being hit by a pitch. In related matters, he was paired up against reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello for a couple of those plate appearances. 

That brings to the “related matters” portion of this dispatch ... 

All right. This is probably one of those corner-of-the-eye mistakes on Porcello’s part. Otherwise, that’s one large and well-constructed ball boy. No slight intended, I’m sure. 

Anyway, Tim Tebow.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

