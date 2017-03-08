Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello thought Tim Tebow was a ball boy

Mets outfielder and former football-ist Tim Tebow was in the lineup for the big-league club in Grapefruit League play against the Red Sox on Wednesday. As noted in this very space, he was not especially successful : Teebs went struck out three times, hit into a 4-6-3, and then was picked off first base after being hit by a pitch. In related matters, he was paired up against reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello for a couple of those plate appearances.

That brings to the “related matters” portion of this dispatch ...

Rick Porcello thought Tebow was a ball boy when he watched him warm up in the wrong on-deck circle. Porcello was unfazed by it. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 8, 2017

All right. This is probably one of those corner-of-the-eye mistakes on Porcello’s part. Otherwise, that’s one large and well-constructed ball boy. No slight intended, I’m sure.

Anyway, Tim Tebow.