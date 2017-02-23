Red Sox's $72.5 million man Rusney Castillo is already in John Farrell's doghouse

In August of 2014, the Red Sox signed Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract. Since then, Castillo has put up a slash line of .262/.301/.379 in 99 games at the highest level. He’s produced similarly in the minors, so he’s been a pretty striking disappointment thus far. At age 29, Castillo also isn’t much of a long-term asset.

Against that backdrop, Castillo on Thursday got off to a less-than-ideal start on 2017. In the third-inning in a game against Northeastern University at the Sox’s Grapefruit League complex, Castillo failed to run out a ground ball. Yes, it’s spring, but, for reasons laid out above, this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

As Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald writes, manager John Farrell was none too pleased afterward:

“Disappointing for a couple of reasons,” Sox manager John Farrell said. “One, he has lost the number of outs. Still, regardless of another of outs, getting down the line is controllable. And for a player in his situation, every little aspect of the game is important. That’s something that was addressed in the moment. He needs to execute the game situation. And for that matter, every player. But that one obviously stood out.”

(Aside: Be sure to check out Drellich’s well-turned lede for this story.) To be sure, Castillo was already a longshot to crack the roster, what with Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley, Andrew Benintendi, Chris Young, and Brock Holt already in the fold. At this point, though, he may be nudging the Sox toward treating him as a sunk cost.