Reds' Anthony DeSclafani shut down at least four weeks due to strained UCL

The right-hander will be shut down for the time being

The Reds received some concerning news Monday about right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and his throwing elbow.

DeSclafani, who turns 27 next month, had been set to open the season in the Cincinnati rotation. Now he’ll open the season on the disabled list. Last season, DeSclafani pitched to an impressive 130 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 3.50 in 20 starts for the Reds. He’s likely to be replaced in the rotation by Tim Adleman for the time being. 

DeSclafani entered the season with just more than two years of service time, so he’s under team control through the 2020 season. No doubt, the Reds are hoping that he’s able to recover in time to contribute meaningfully in 2017. That said, this is a UCL injury, and even sprains sometimes eventually result in Tommy John surgery. 

