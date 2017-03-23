Reds' Raisel Iglesias could miss Opening Day after slipping in the shower
Raisel Iglesias hurt his elbow and hips taking a misstep in the shower
On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds received good news and bad news about right-hander Raisel Iglesias. The bad news: he may miss Opening Day with elbow and hip issues. The good news: tests showed no structural damage in his elbow and he’ll resume throwing soon. It’s not a serious injury.
Manager Bryan Price told reporters, including C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Iglesias has an elbow contusion “he sustained at home” without providing details. On Thursday, Iglesias admitted he hurt himself when he slipped in the shower:
Ouch! A quality bath mat is a necessity. You can’t skimp when it comes to safety.
I’m going to go ahead to declare this a “weird spring training injury” even though it’s something that could have happened at any time. It’s not like Iglesias stepped on a cactus or something. It’s a weird injury, and it’s spring training. Weird spring training injury it is.
Iglesias, by the way, had a 2.53 ERA (169 ERA+) with 83 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings spread across five starts and 32 relief appearances last season. He was quietly excellent after being moved into a relief role.
