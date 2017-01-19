Hot Stove trades: Reds get impressive return from Marlins for Straily

Last April, the Reds claimed starting pitcher Dan Straily off waivers from the Padres. So they grabbed a player they only needed to pay the league minimum without losing any other player. Now, Straily has been dealt to the Marlins for three prospects, the clubs have announced.

Quite a flip, eh?

Straily was 14-8 last year for a bad Reds team with a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+), 1.19 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings. Of course, he allowed a league-high 31 home runs and the 73 walks a bit high, leading to a 4.88 FIP. Given Straily's career marks (4.60 ERA and 4.71 FIP before last season), it would appear the Reds brilliantly sold high here on the 28 year old.

The return: Minor-league pitcher Luis Castillo, right-handed pitcher Austin Brice and minor-league outfielder Isaiah White.

Castillo, 24, was 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings between High-A and Double-A last season.

Brice, 24, worked 14 innings in the majors last season. He coughed up a 7.07 ERA, but only had a 1.00 WHIP and struck out 14 hitters. In 102 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, he had a 2.74 ERA.

White is only 20 and was drafted in the third round out of high school in 2015, so he's a long-term prospect. He hit .214/.306/.301 with five stolen bases in 51 Low-A games last season.

The Marlins' rotation now figures to be Wei-Yin Chen, Edinson Volquez, Tom Koehler, Dan Straily and Jeff Locke in some order.