Reds rookie dazzles in debut, Sanchez slugs homer: MLB Friday scores, news, highlights

The first full weekend of the 2017 regular season has arrived. We won’t see another weekend without baseball until November, and that is pretty darn awesome. Here are the highlights and notable stories from Friday’s action, with more to come throughout the night.

Friday’s final scores

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Atlanta Braves 4 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 6, Boston Red Sox 5 (box score)

Rockies 2, Dodgers 1 (box score)

Washington Nationals 7, Philadelphia Phillies 6 (box score)

Miami Marlins 7, New York Mets 2 (box score)

San Diego Padres 7, San Francisco Giants 6 (box score)

Tigers win battle of bullpen meltdowns

Through seven innings Friday, the Tigers held a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead over the Red Sox at Comerica Park. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer tossed six shutout innings in his season debut and James McCann smacked a two-run home run. The game was seemingly in hand.

Then the Detroit bullpen got involved.

Bruce Rondon faced four batters in the eighth inning, retired one, then Alex Wilson came in to allow another hit. Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus went to closer Francisco Rodriguez for a four-out save only to watch K-Rod allow a go-ahead three-run home run to Pablo Sandoval . Here’s the video:

Kung Fu Panda’s first home run of the season gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. That didn’t last very long. In the bottom of the eighth, three Boston relievers ( Heath Hembree , Robby Scott , Joe Kelly ) combined to allowed two runs, giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead.

That eighth inning went like so:

Nick Castellanos strikes out.

strikes out. Miguel Cabrera strikes out.

strikes out. Victor Martinez walks. Andrew Romine pinch-runs.

walks. pinch-runs. Justin Upton walks.

walks. Mikie Mahtook doubles in the game-tying run.

doubles in the game-tying run. James McCann walks.

Jacoby Jones walks with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead run.

walks with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead run. Jose Iglesias grounds out.

Two quick outs, then five straight batters reached base to give the Tigers the lead. Four of those five batters didn’t have to take the bat off their shoulders. Here is video of Mahtook’s game-tying double.

K-Rod came back out in the ninth inning to close out the win, though not before putting runners on second and third via an infield single and a double. It’s never easy with the Tigers bullpen, huh? Here is the win probability graph for the game, via FanGraphs:

In a nutshell, that graph shows each team’s chances of winning at any point in the game. When the top of the eighth inning started, the Tigers had a 96.6 percent chance to win. When that half-inning ended, the Red Sox had a 69.2 percent chance to win. Then, when the bottom of the eighth inning ended, the Tigers had an 83.5 percent chance to win.

This was the very definition of a seesaw game. Both bullpens wanted to lose. Only one succeeded.

Hometown kid Kyle Freeland makes MLB debut

The Colorado Rockies , for the first time in franchise history, have a rotation loaded with high-end young talent. Tyler Chatwood and Tyler Anderson are the oldest pitchers in the team’s current rotation, and both are only 27.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, made his MLB debut in Friday’s game, the home opener at Coors Field. Freeland was born and raised in Denver, so he is truly a homegrown player.

Freeland, 23, held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run on four hits and two walks in six innings Friday. He struck out six. Not a bad debut for the Denver kid. Not a bad debut at all.

By the way, the Rockies won again Friday. They’re 4-1 on the season and their bullpen has been awesome .

Josh Harrison extends longest active hit streak

The season is still very young, so no player has had a chance to start an extended hit streak in 2017 just yet. Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison has baseball’s longest active hit streak dating back to last year though, and on Friday he extended it with a double:

Josh Harrison, with that ground rule double to left, has extended his hit streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in MLB. — Pirates Gameday (@PITGameday) April 7, 2017

The second longest active hit streak belong to Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki . Coming into Friday, they’ve both hit safely in their last nine games dating back to last season.

Gary Sanchez hit his first home run

When you hit 20 home runs in 53 games as a rookie, all eyes are going to be on you during your sophomore season. New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez went into Friday’s game with only one hit in his first 14 at-bats in 2017, giving him an .071 batting average. Fans in New York were starting to get a little antsy.

Then, on Friday night, Sanchez got off the schneid with a long two-run home run against Baltimore Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez :

No, he’s not going to repeat last year’s 60-homer pace, but Sanchez’s power is very real, and there are lots more home runs to come.

Manuel Margot hit his first two career home runs

The Padres are in the middle of a massive rebuild, and one of their best young players is center fielder Manuel Margot, who came over from the Red Sox in the Craig Kimbrel trade. He led off Friday’s game with a home run, the first of his big-league career. Then, a few innings later, he smacked his second career home run. Here’s the video:

Manuel Margot with a swing so nice, he's homered twice. #SDOpeningDaypic.twitter.com/miI1oYfPQF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 8, 2017

The Padres don’t figure to be very good this season, but Margot is a really exciting player. He’ll give the San Diego faithful a reason to tune in each night.

The Giants are having big-time left field problems

The season is not yet a week old, and already the Giants have resorted to playing veteran infielder Aaron Hill in left field. Yikes. Hill went 0 for 3 with a walk on Friday, and for the season, San Francisco’s left fielders are now 0 for 20 with one walk. Ouch. Jarrett Parker , Chris Marrero , and Gorkys Hernandez have seen time out there in addition to Hill.

Through five games the Giants are 1-4 this season, and they’ve allowed at least six runs in four of those five games. The pitching hasn’t really held up its end of the bargain yet. Left field is a glaring hole however -- the plan coming into the season was a Parker/ Mac Williamson platoon before Williamson got hurt -- and I have to think San Francisco will look for some outfield help once we get into trade season.

A Cincinnati Reds rookie had an excellent MLB debut

Left-hander Amir Garrett is one of several rookies who will get a chance to show the Reds they can be part of the future this season. He got the start Friday night and held the St. Louis Cardinals to two hits in six scoreless innings to earn the win in his MLB debut. Here’s some context about the quality of his outing:

Amir Garrett is 1st pitcher in @Reds history & 22nd in @MLB history with

≥ 6 IP

0 R

≤ 2 H

≥ 4 K

W

in his @MLB debut.https://t.co/PNM92UdjxU pic.twitter.com/YqicZJ6G9k — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 8, 2017

Garrett has an interesting backstory. The Reds drafted him in 2011 and signed him to a $1 million bonus, though they allowed him to play college basketball. He played at St. John’s and Cal State Northridge before deciding to focus on baseball full-time in 2014.

News, Notes, and Links

Here are some bits of news and notes worth checking out:

A full slate of baseball is on tap for Saturday, the first Saturday of the regular season. Here is the day’s schedule.