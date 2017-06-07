Reds' Scooter Gennett becomes 17th player to hit four home runs in one game

Cincinnati Reds utility man Scooter Gennett on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals hit four home runs (CIN 13, STL 1). In doing so, he tied the major-league record for home runs in a single game and became just the 17th player in MLB history to pull off the feat. Gennett becomes the first to homer four times in a game since Josh Hamilton of the Texas Rangers in 2012.

Here's his night ...

Scooter Gennett 2B / Cincinnati (vs. STL, 6/6/17) AB: 5 H: 5 HR: 4 RBI: 10 R: 4 TB: 17

Gennett hit his first homer of the night off Adam Wainwright . The next two came off reliever John Gant , and then the record-tying blast was off reliever John Brebbia. Here's that one ...

There were 16. You can add one to that list.@SGennett2 is the 17th player EVER to hit four homers in a game: https://t.co/Z4a8opJNkzpic.twitter.com/Fvk0qWZ1wX — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2017

Gennett entered Tuesday night's game with just three homers in 111 at-bats this season. As well, he also entered the game with 38 home runs in 502 big-league games. That latter observation brings us to this ...

Scooter Gennett has hit 9.5% of his career HR in tonight's game. — keithlaw (@keithlaw) June 7, 2017

Also, know that Gennett wasn't exactly on fire coming into this particular contest against the Cardinals ...

Yesterday Scooter Gennett was 0-for-19. Since then he is 6-for-6 with a double, 4 HR and 12 RBI. — Reds Media Relations (@RedsPR) June 7, 2017

Framed yet another way, Gennett when he woke up on Tuesday was batting .270/.308/.450 on the season. After going 5 for 5 with 17 total bases (!), he's now batting .302/.336/.578. Baked into his night is a grand slam, and that brings us to this additional layer of history ...

.@Sgennett2 joins Mark Whiten (1993, Cardinals vs. @Reds!) as only players in history to hit a slam as part of a four-homer game. pic.twitter.com/TOCgm3LDfj — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 7, 2017

So by now you know that Hamilton and Whiten have both hit four homers in a game. Here's the full list of 17 players to accomplish the impressive feat:

Scooter Gennett, Reds, June 6, 2017 vs. Cardinals



Josh Hamilton, Rangers, May 8, 2012 vs. Baltimore Orioles



Carlos Delgado , Toronto Blue Jays , Sept. 25, 2003 vs. Devil Tampa Bay Rays



, , Sept. 25, 2003 vs. Devil Shawn Green, Los Angeles Dodgers , May 23, 2002 vs. Milwaukee Brewers



, May 23, 2002 vs. Mike Cameron, Seattle Mariners , May 2, 2002 vs. Chicago White Sox



, May 2, 2002 vs. Mark Whiten, Cardinals, Sept. 7, 1993 vs. Reds



Bob Horner, Atlanta Braves , July 6, 1986 vs. Expos



, July 6, 1986 vs. Expos Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies , April 17, 1976 vs. Chicago Cubs



, April 17, 1976 vs. Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants , April 30, 1961 vs. Braves



, April 30, 1961 vs. Braves Rocky Colavito, Cleveland Indians , June 10, 1959 vs. Orioles



, June 10, 1959 vs. Orioles Joe Adcock, Braves, July 31, 1954 vs. Dodgers



Gil Hodges, Dodgers, Aug. 31, 1950 vs. Braves



Pat Seerey, White Sox, July 18, 1948 vs. Oakland Athletics



Chuck Klein, Phillies, July 10, 1936 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates



Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees , June 3, 1932 vs. Athletics



, June 3, 1932 vs. Athletics Ed Delahanty, Phillies, July 13, 1896 vs. Colts



Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, May 30, 1894 vs. Reds



And finally, here's some well wishes from four-homer club mate Cameron ...

Congratulations to Scooter Gennett joining the very exclusive club of 4 homers!! 🙌🏿👏🏾👏🏾 #17thguy #TheNatti — Cameron (@_darkman44) June 7, 2017

Have a night, Scooter Gennett.