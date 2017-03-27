Relax Cardinals fans, Kolten Wong is not so mad at platooning that he wants a trade

Thanks to last year’s emergence of Aledmys Diaz and Jedd Gyorko’s surprise 30 home run season, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new-look infield in 2017. Well, new-look isn’t the right term. The club will have the same personnel, just shifted around.

As it stands, the Cardinals are set to go into the season with Diaz at shortstop, Jhonny Peralta and third base, and Matt Carpenter at first base. Gyorko figures to split time at third with Peralta and also with Kolten Wong at second. Platooning Peralta and Gyorko, two right-handed batters, will be tough. Wong is a lefty though, making a second base platoon simple.

Wong, however, is not too happy about that. Over the weekend he indicated to Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post Dispatch he would welcome a trade rather than remain with the Cardinals as a platoon player. Here are Wong’s comments:

“You know what, that’s out of my control,” Wong said before the Cardinals played the Marlins in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Stadium. “I was told that I was going to be the starting second baseman. If that’s what they want to do, then that’s their decision. The thing with me, and my frustrations is that, I think when you give someone a contract and you expect him to be the guy, you should have belief in that guy. It’s hard when you don’t feel that belief. But it is what it is. If that’s the case, then I’ll be ready to do what I gotta do to help the team win.” ... “I don’t think you give somebody a contract for no reason,” Wong said. “When you are given a contract, you are expected to get a chance to work through some things and figure yourself out. Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista, all these guys never figured their stuff out until later on down the road. It’s the big leagues. It’s tough, man. For me, the biggest thing is I just need people to have my back. When that comes, it will be good. But, I think right now, it’s just staying with my play, understanding I’m working toward getting myself more consistent, understanding what kind of player I can be. If that’s going to be with another team, so be it.”

The Cardinals signed Wong to a five-year contract worth $25.5 million just last year. It stood to reason the team was committing to him as their second baseman of the future, but then Wong struggled in 2016 (.240/.327/.355) and was sent to the minors to learn the outfield, all while Gyorko put on his power display.

Kolten Wong is not happy he may be a platoon player. USATSI

Still, it’s easy to understand why Wong would be frustrated with a platoon situation. Any player would be. You want your players to be upset about losing playing time. Wong was frustrated and said something in the heat of moment, something he apparently seems to regret to some degree. He clarified his comments to Frederickson on Monday:

“That platoon word is something I don’t get along with real well,” Wong said. “When that came off, obviously I kind of blew off the top a little bit. Just because I’ve put in the work this offseason offensively, defensively, offensively, trying to figure out my swing. At spring training, we all understand we are trying to figure out something. You are trying to make sure that you are getting yourself ready for the season. “My whole thing was, I just got mad at the fact, thinking, I’m over here trying to work on things, trying to get myself better. Not trying to go out here and have an amazing spring training. I’m trying to go out there and have an amazing season. To hear that (he might be platooned) was something that hit me out of left field. I didn’t mean it in a bad way. I didn’t mean it for me to come off seeming like I wanted to be traded or wanted to get out of this organization. I love playing for the Cardinals. If that wasn’t the reason, then I never would have signed that extension. I wanted to be here for the long term. I still want to.

Wong also told Frederickson he is “not trying to sell myself to any other team” and “I want to be a Cardinal. And that’s the most important thing.”

I get Wong’s frustration, but here’s the thing: the playing time is going to work itself out. It always does. Peralta has had trouble staying healthy the last few years, for example. Also, Gyorko has had some crummy seasons in his career, so it’s not a guarantee he will sock 30 homers again. Chances are Wong will start the season as a platoon player before getting a chance to play everyday at some point during the summer.

And, if the Cardinals do decide to make Wong available on the trade market, they should be able to find some suitors. Middle infield help is always in demand.