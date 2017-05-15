Report: Alex Rodriguez will join Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank' in the fall

From pinstripes to shark scales. USATSI

Former Major League Baseball star and lightning rod Alex Rodriguez will be a "shark" on the ABC show "Shark Tank" this fall, people.com reports.

For those unfamiliar with the show, up-and-coming entrepreneurs needing some seed money pitch their ware to a group of wealthy executives, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The "sharks" can either drop "out" of the bidding process or negotiate stakes and money with the entrepreneurs, some eventually coming to a deal.

Though we know Rodriguez as a baseball player -- and an excellent baseball analyst on Fox -- he has a corporation called A-Rod Corp . On his website, here's what it says about his business acumen:

Alex Rodriguez is one of the best-known athletes in the world. He holds some of the most significant records in the history of Major League Baseball. Side-by-side with his baseball career, Alex has built an impressive business portfolio that includes real estate, auto dealerships and high-end fitness centers in Mexico and The United States. Alex currently serves as Special Adviser to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. He has also worked to help youth through numerous philanthropic efforts.

Rodriguez made more than $440 million in his playing career, and it appears he's doing well with other business ventures. He's not operating on the level of a billionaire or anything, but he won't be hurting for money to invest in a company or two as a shark.

