Report: Bids by Romney and Dolphins' Ross could oppose Jeter-Bush bid for Marlins

We learned Wednesday that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush were reportedly teaming together in pursuit of the Miami Marlins. Now, it appears a few more famous names have joined the fray.

According to the Miami Herald, Jeter and Bush's efforts to buy the Fish could be thwarted by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross or former presidential candidate Mitt Romney:

Several sources described Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross as interested in buying the Marlins if Loria would drop his price. A Ross bid would harken back to Wayne Huizenga's role as owner of Miami-Dade County's professional football and baseball franchises. Fox Business also reported an investment group tied to former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is pursuing the Marlins.

It's worth noting that bids for the Marlins were due last week. Bloomberg had reported the bids were in the $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion range -- short of the reported handshake agreement worth $1.6 billion that Jeffrey Loria reached in February. We'll see if Loria is able to find someone with the necessary capital this go-around -- and if they'll have a name we all recognize.