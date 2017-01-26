Report: Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field to host 2019 MLB All-Star Game

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be hosted by the Cleveland Indians in Progressive Field, according to a cleveland.com report by Zack Meisel.

Progressive Field has been renovated several times since last hosting the game in 1997 and right now the Indians are off the heels of a World Series appearance, so the decision by MLB here would make a lot of sense.

This would break a four-season streak of National League clubs playing host to the Midsummer Classic, as the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres hosted the last two while the 2017 All-Star Game is in Miami Marlins Park in Miami and 2018 is set for Washington Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Traditionally, the leagues alternate venues for the All-Star Game, but we saw a departure here in this midst of this four-year stretch.

The imbalance stems, in part, from the league's displeasure with the venues in Tampa Bay (OK, St. Pete) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland for the Oakland Athletics .

As noted, Progressive Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1997. The AL teams with a longer drought are the Rays (never), A's (1987), Toronto Blue Jays (1991), Baltimore Orioles (1993) and Texas Rangers (1995). Keep in mind, the Rangers have a new ballpark coming for 2020, so expect them to be in the mix for 2021.

New Yankee Stadium hasn't hosted the event, but Old Yankee Stadium had 2008. Still, it's New York and the New York Yankees . So they could figure in soon.

Over on the NL side, lots of teams have a claim to get an All-Star Game soon. The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't hosted the game since 1980. The Chicago Cubs haven't since 1990 and Wrigley Field will have been fully renovated by 2020. The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted since 1996 and that was in Veteran's Stadium. Turner Field ( Atlanta Braves ) played host in 2000, but the Braves will have a new ballpark in 2017 and likely would like to house the event again soon. Sometimes the league makes teams wait a bit, though.

Assuming MLB looks to go back toward the alternating leagues setup, here are the best guesses for how things shake out moving forward:

2020: Cubs or Phillies

2021: Orioles

2022: Cubs or Phillies

2023: Rangers

2024: Dodgers or Braves

2025: Yankees or Blue Jays, unless A's or Rays are in new venues

2026: Dodgers or Braves

We can stop there. Too many variables after that.

The big news is that Cleveland has the All-Star Game in 2019, according to a report. Congrats to the city