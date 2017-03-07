Report: Burglars take $500K in jewelry and items from home of Dodgers' Yasiel Puig
Among the items stolen were three Rolex watches
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is with his team in Arizona for spring training, but his Los Angeles area home was burglarized, and the thiefs made off with quite the haul in goods. TMZ Sports reports that more than $500,000 in jewelry and goods were taken.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... burglars forced their way into the home while it was empty and made off with 3 high-end Rolex watches and other pieces of expensive jewelry.
The report indicates that the Puig burglary might have been “inspired” by the Kim Kardashian robbery, which was news to this baseball writer. Apparently showing off jewelry on social media makes someone a mark, per TMZ.
Puig, 26, is on the sixth year of a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Dodgers. He came to America from Cuba by way of a harrowing tale that involved the threat of him having his arm chopped off ( for real ). As such, this burglary is probably filed under the “small hassle” category for him.
Reports indicated he has a housesitter, but that the person was away from the home at the time of the heist.
Hat-tip: Hardball Talk
Our Latest Stories
-
LOOK: Israel's Mensch mascot
Team Israel is the biggest thing going in the WBC right now and they have an awesome masco...
-
Tallest pitcher in the world gets out
The tallest professional baseball player in the world recorded the last out
-
WBC roundup: Israel wins again
The biggest underdog in the World Baseball Classic is now 2-0 in pool play
-
Reds preview: A long road ahead
The Reds haven't had much to cheer about in recent seasons, but will 2017 be the start of a...
-
MLB teams keep delving deeper into data
MLB teams go out of house to lock down as much data as they can
-
WBC 2017: How to watch Cuba vs. Japan
The 2017 WBC continues with Cuba vs. Japan on Tuesday morning
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre