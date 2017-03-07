Report: Burglars take $500K in jewelry and items from home of Dodgers' Yasiel Puig

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is with his team in Arizona for spring training, but his Los Angeles area home was burglarized, and the thiefs made off with quite the haul in goods. TMZ Sports reports that more than $500,000 in jewelry and goods were taken.

More from TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... burglars forced their way into the home while it was empty and made off with 3 high-end Rolex watches and other pieces of expensive jewelry.

The report indicates that the Puig burglary might have been “inspired” by the Kim Kardashian robbery, which was news to this baseball writer. Apparently showing off jewelry on social media makes someone a mark, per TMZ.

Puig, 26, is on the sixth year of a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Dodgers. He came to America from Cuba by way of a harrowing tale that involved the threat of him having his arm chopped off ( for real ). As such, this burglary is probably filed under the “small hassle” category for him.

Reports indicated he has a housesitter, but that the person was away from the home at the time of the heist.

Hat-tip: Hardball Talk