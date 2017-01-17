Report: Edinson Volquez's brother stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic

Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez has again tragically lost a family member. His brother, Brandy Volquez, was stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic, per Quisqueyanos En Los Deportes (via The Kansas City Star). A suspect in the barbershop stabbing is in police custody, according to the report.

Volquez's father passed away just before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series. He pitched that night without knowing of the death until after he was removed from the game and then returned from the funeral to start Game 5, which the Royals would win and clinch the World Series championship.

The Volquez family is from Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. Volquez was signed by the Rangers as an amateur free agent from the country as an 18 year old in 2001.