Report: Marlins 'actively engaged' with at least four groups to sell the team
Marlins fans will finally be rid of Jeffrey Loria, it appears
We’ve heard for weeks that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria plans to sell the team this season, but here comes the most concrete report yet. From the Miami Herald:
The Marlins are actively engaged in discussions with four groups and have had additional conversations with two others. MLB is aware of the identity of the Marlins suitors, which include both local and out-of-town investors.
The Marlins, as of Friday, had not struck a deal with any of the six suitors but would like to reach an agreement with someone in the coming months, with closing and MLB approval before the end of the year.
So we’ve got a bidding war and the league aware of the new possible owners. That sounds really promising to those fans who want Loria out of the game (that’s all of us, right?). We’ve previously heard that brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump, Joshua Kushner, is part of one group vying to buy the team . Otherwise we haven’t heard the names of any other group involved in the bidding.
Loria got into Major League Baseball as part owner of the Montreal Expos. As part of a deal with then-Marlins owner John Henry in 2002, Loria was “traded” to become owner of the Marlins while Henry took over the Red Sox. So Loria became the owner of the Marlins in 2003, when they won the World Series. He dismantled that team the next year and the club hasn’t made the playoffs since -- the second-longest playoff drought in baseball behind the Mariners (2001).
It should be noted that in the Herald report linked above, the columnist mentions that a new owner doesn’t necessarily mean an increase in payroll and that the Marlins are toward the bottom of the league in TV revenue with a deal that doesn’t expire until 2020.
Our Latest Stories
-
Tim Tebow to play spring games this week
The former QB is slated to come up from minor-league camp Wednesday and Friday
-
2017 WBC: How to watch Israel vs. Korea
The 2017 WBC opens with Israel vs. South Korea on Monday
-
Yasiel Puig lets loose with big bat flip
The Dodgers outfielder uncorked a big bat flip following Sunday's homer
-
Harvey's first spring outing a mixed bag
In his first outing since thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, Harvey looked great in the first...
-
Fulmer has Grade 1 ankle sprain
The Detroit starter has a Grade 1 ankle sprain
-
These 30 players should be leading off
The best leadoff man is a table-setter and not necessarily one who can run
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre