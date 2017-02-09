Report: Neither Jeter nor A-Rod involved in possible Loria sale of the Marlins

Thursday morning, Forbes reported Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a "handshake agreement" in place to sell the team for $1.6 billion. A sale is not imminent because the buyer, whose identity is unknown, has their money tied up in real estate, and MLB has debt limits to satisfy.

The Forbes report indicates the prospective buyer is a real estate developer based in New York, which narrows it down to, well, thousands of possibilities. Two people who apparently are not involved in the possible sale are Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

Have been told neither Jeter nor A-Rod part of group trying to buy #Marlins. Both have expressed interest in ownership, ties to Fla/Miami — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 9, 2017

Both Jeter and A-Rod have expressed an interest in one day owning a team. Not necessarily together, just in general. Rodriguez lives in Miami full-time and it was easy to connect the dots. He could have been part of a larger ownership group, a la Magic Johnson and the Dodgers.

Jeter, on the other land, lives on the other side of the state in Tampa, though he still has ties to New York, obviously. Keep in mind MLB and the other 29 owners have to approve any new owners. I'm sure Jeter would get the thumbs up. A-Rod? That's another question. We can worry about that another time.