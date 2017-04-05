Report: Yankees legend Derek Jeter is in talks to buy the Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter, MLB team owner? Given Jeter’s polished image and business instincts, it’s no great leap to imagine him as one day being just that, and that day may be coming sooner than expected. According to a Fox Business report, Jeter is indeed one of the interested parties when it comes to the eventual sale of the Miami Marlins. Charlie Gasparino and Brian Schwartz write:

Former New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter has expressed interest in bidding for the team, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. He is being represented in talks with Marlins president David Samson by veteran Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming, who now runs his own investment banking boutique, the people say.

Current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reportedly been looking to sell the team in recent months , and early indications are that the Marlins’ price tag could comfortably exceed $1 billion. If that comes to pass, then Loria will realize a massive capital gain on his very modest initial investment -- an investment that traces back to the Montreal Expos.

As for Jeter, 42, he retired from the Yankees following the 2014 season and in a couple of years will go into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Jeter made more than $265 million in salary during his playing career, and he of course has substantial outside business interests. That said, he’s surely to be the public face of a group of investors, should the Jeter bid move forward.

Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis, are expecting their first child , a daughter.