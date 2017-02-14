Reports: Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes likely needs Tommy John surgery after MRI

Here's some potentially troubling news regarding the Cardinals and gifted rookie right-hander Alex Reyes: Reyes will undergo an MRI on his throwing arm, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Goold adds that Reyes reported some soreness in his elbow and that the organization is concerned.

Speaking of concern, there's this:

There is significant concern inside the Cardinals' organization that Alex Reyes, their star pitching prospect, needs Tommy John surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2017

Word came down later Tuesday that Reyes will likely need Tommy John surgery. He is heading for a second opinion, understandably, and the team has not confirmed the news.

Source: MRI showed that #STLCards' Alex Reyes likely will need Tommy John surgery. Will seek second opinion. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 15, 2017

Obviously, this would be crushing news for the Cardinals. Reyes pitched to a 1.57 ERA in 12 games last season, five of which were starts, and he did so at the age of 21. He's an exceptionally hard thrower who can hit triple digits with his fastball, and Baseball Prospectus recently named Reyes the game's top overall prospect.

Reyes was likely ticketed for the Cardinal rotation in 2017. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Mike Leake and Lance Lynn (who himself is returning from Tommy John surgery) are locks to be part of the starting five. If Reyes is unable to join them, then St. Louis would likely turn to Michael Wacha to be the fifth starter.