Robinson Cano home run wins MLB All-Star Game, earns him MVP and a Corvette

On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball played its annual All-Star Game. The 88th edition was hosted at Marlins Park, located in Miami, Florida, and ended with the American League winning over the National League by a 2-1 score in 10 innings.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano provided the decisive blow, delivering a home run in the 10th that put the AL up for good. Cano's home run, the fourth extra-inning blast in an All-Star Game and the first in 50 years, led to him being named the game's Most Valuable Player. As a result, he also won a new car -- he picked the Corvette over the truck.

In extra innings, Robinson Cano is extra clutch pic.twitter.com/twF6YktZwy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2017

Cano is the first Mariners player to win the All-Star Game MVP since Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2007.

It's worth noting: Cano's home run did not ensure the AL pennant winner would have home-field advantage in the World Series. That stipulation is no longer a feature of the All-Star Game.