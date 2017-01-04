Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis is cancer free after surgery in November
Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November
Back in November, Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer and soon thereafter underwent surgery to remove one of his testicles. He said at the time he expects to be ready for spring training.
Bettis gave an update on his condition during a radio interview Wednesday, and the good news is doctors have told him he is now cancer free. It was caught early and the surgery was a success.
Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) joining us "I'm feeling great. Got an early Christmas present, Dr said I was cancer free. Ready to push forward"— MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 4, 2017
Bettis, 27, was Colorado's second-round pick in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2012 and has been in the team's rotation since 2015. Bettis went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 186 innings last season. When adjusting for his home ballpark, he was 2 percent better than average.
Spring training begins in roughly six weeks and it sounds like Bettis will be ready to go.
