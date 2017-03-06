Rockies' David Dahl shut down for two weeks with stress reaction in ribcage

Rockies outfielder David Dahl has a stress reaction in his sixth rib and will be shut down for two weeks and then re-evaluated, according to the team. Note that this wasn’t a timetable for a return, so things could linger here.

Given that the season starts in four weeks, this is pretty bad timing for Dahl and the Rockies. The likelihood that he starts the season on the disabled list seems high. Plus, if Dahl is not playing for several weeks, he might need to then stick around in extended spring training to work back into game shape.

Without Dahl, the Rockies can simply plug Gerardo Parra into left field, but that then leaves them thin on the bench. The fourth outfielder would either be Alexi Amarista or Raimel Tapia (if he makes the team).

Of course, there’s always the chance that the Rockies could swing newly signed first baseman Ian Desmond back out to the outfield ,where he played last season in Texas, and slate Mark Reynolds for first base. Considering that Desmond is learning first in the spring, though, one wouldn’t think the Rockies would do this unless Dahl is lost for a significant chunk of the season.

Dahl, 22, was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2012 (10th overall). He made his MLB debut last season and appeared in 63 games, hitting .315/.359/.500 (113 OPS+) with 12 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 24 RBI, 42 runs and five steals.