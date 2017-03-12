Rockies' Ian Desmond fractures hand during spring training game

Bad news for the Rockies, as first baseman Ian Desmond, according to a preliminary diagnosis, has suffered a fracture of his left hand. Desmond suffered the injury when he was a struck by a pitch from Rookie Davis in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Reds. The Rockies also announced that Desmond will see a hand specialist on Monday. Obviously, he may be facing a lengthy absence.

Earlier this offseason, the Rockies signed the former shortstop to a five-year, $70 million contract. Last season, Desmond enjoyed a nice rebound campaign with the Rangers, as he put up an OPS+ of 104 with 22 homers in 156 games. He also adapted quite well to playing the outfield on a regular basis, thus adding some positional flexibility to his quiver. Even so, the likely loss of Desmond for some time in tandem with David Dahl’s rib injury surely strike a blow against the Rockies’ hopes for contending in 2017.

Assuming Desmond is indeed out for a while, the Rockies may turn to Mark Reynolds, who’s in camp as an NRI, to man first base.