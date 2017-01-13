Rockies, Nolan Arenado reportedly agree to two-year contract
The All-Star third baseman has avoided arbitration
Rather than go to salary arbitration, the Rockies and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado have agreed to a two-year contract, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports reports. Jerry Crasnick has the salary breakdown ...
Nolan Arenado's new deal with #rockies will pay him $11.75M in 2017 and $17.75M in 2018, per source.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 13, 2017
So that's a total of $29.5 million over those two seasons. The deal buys out two of Arenado's arbitration years, and he'll have one remaining after this deal is up. He's eligible for free agency following the 2019 season. This contract obviously doesn't buy out any of Arenado's free agent seasons, so it doesn't extend the Rockies' control over their franchise talent. However, the Rockies get some cost certainty through the next seasons, and Arenado gets a life-changing guaranteed contract.
No doubt, he's worth the investment. Arenado, 25, is coming off a 2016 season in which he played in 160 games, put up an OPS+ of 129, and paced the NL in homers for a second straight year. Adding to his value is his standing as one of the best defensive third basemen in all of baseball. He's a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover.
The Rockies are poised to contend in the near- to mid-term, so settling Arenado's contract situation for the next two seasons is an important step that will make their operating budget a little more clear.
