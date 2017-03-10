Rockies pitcher Bettis to begin regimen of chemotherapy for testicular cancer
Bettis had recently been cleared of testicular cancer
A few weeks back, Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis announced he was cancer-free following November surgery to deal with testicular cancer .
Unfortunately, Bettis tweeted some more sobering news Friday -- he’ll soon begin a regimen of chemotherapy to continue to deal with the disease after a routine check-up led to the discovery of some inflamed lymph nodes elsewhere in his body:
