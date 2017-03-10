Rockies pitcher Bettis to begin regimen of chemotherapy for testicular cancer

Bettis had recently been cleared of testicular cancer

A few weeks back, Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis announced he was cancer-free following November surgery to deal with testicular cancer .

Unfortunately, Bettis tweeted some more sobering news Friday -- he’ll soon begin a regimen of chemotherapy to continue to deal with the disease after a routine check-up led to the discovery of some inflamed lymph nodes elsewhere in his body:

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

