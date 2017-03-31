Rockies vs. Brewers start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us, and the 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers.

When: Monday, 2:10 p.m. ET

Where: Miller Park

TV: Root Sports Rocky Mountain, FoxSports Wisconsin

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

Will Gray turn into the homegrown ace whom the Rockies have long sought? He’s definitely got the stuff and minor-league pedigree to be just that. He takes the next small step on Monday in Milwaukee.

Guerra last season was a 31-year-old rookie, and this year he’s on an Opening Day roster for the first time at age 32. He was highly effective in 2016 across 20 starts for the Brewers, and if he repeats that performance in the first half, then he’s a candidate to get dealt to a contender at the deadline.