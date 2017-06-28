Ron Darling criticized modern-day training staffs after latest Mets injury

The New York Mets have one of the best announcing crews in sports, in large part because ex-players Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling are willing to voice their opinions about any and everything. That includes training staffs and training regiments.

On Tuesday, after watching Robert Gsellman become the latest Mets pitcher to suffer an injury, Darling decided it was time to rant about those very things. Here he is:

Ron's comments about injuries and training pic.twitter.com/yqf47Nu326 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) June 28, 2017

And for those who prefer a transcript, here's one courtesy of the New York Daily News:

"Get (the trainers) in a room with some of the old trainers and people who took care of baseball players and how to keep them healthy and get them in a room and try to tap into their knowledge on how to train baseball players," Darling said. "Not weightlifters. Not six-pack wearers. Baseball players." [...] "They're doing a disservice to the million dollar athletes they are paying," Darling continued. "It's a joke to watch this happen each and every night."

Whether or not Darling has a point -- and let's face it, he comes awfully close to "old man yells at cloud" territory by making this about eras -- is up for debate. This much is not: the Mets could stand to try something new. They've consistently had injury problems, and the spread of those injuries makes it tough to accept that nothing is at play other than random chance.

That doesn't mean the Mets should take Darling's advice and rely on input from old trainers. It does mean the Mets should try their best to prevent Darling from revisiting this rant over the coming months.