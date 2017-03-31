ROY fave Dansby Swanson talks growing up a Braves fan, new park and 2017 goals

As we head into the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the more exciting young players is Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. He’ll be exciting to watch, sure, but this has to be a particularly exciting time in his young life.

For starters, Swanson is a rookie, but he’s already starring in an ad campaign with Atlanta’s own Delta Air Lines. Check out the commercial:

Braves fans take note, because that program is called “Braves First Class.” You can sign up at braves.com/firstclass to win prizes such as autographed memorabilia and round trip travel, when certain ‘firsts’ happen during their home games at SunTrust Park, like the first home run, win, stolen base, grand slam, shutout and walk-off hit. If there’s a no-hitter, triple play or a player hits for the cycle, one fan will have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming Braves game. So, yes, Braves fans, get on over there and sign up.

So we’ve got Swanson with some top-notch charisma -- and I’m insanely jealous of that tomahawk ribeye -- in his new commercial. What else?

Well, let’s see. He grew up a Braves fan in Marietta, Georgia and now he gets to play with the Braves.

“A lot of emotions, really,” Swanson said when asked about playing for his childhood favorite team. “You think about the odds of something like that happening, growing up in such a competitive, sports-driven family. We watched the Braves every night. Being able to be a part of what helped form me as a baseball player is pretty neat and special. It’s even better that we’re building to do some great things as an organization.”

Further, Swanson gets to play for a manager he loves in Brian Snitker ( who I picked to win NL Manager of the Year ).

“He’s awesome,” Swanson said of his skipper. “We talk a lot about being consistently performing on the field, he’s the same way as a manager. He loves his guys, he sticks up for his guys and he does that every single night. There’s no night where he acts differently. He shows up for the ballpark, gets the lineup ready, prepares ahead and let’s us go play. He let’s us be professionals how we know we can and trusts us to get ready to play every night. That’s something we love about him. He lets us be professionals and we take pride in that. He makes adjustments where he sees fit.”

And Swanson can definitely play. He hit .302/.361/.442 in his 38 games last season, gathering seven doubles, a triple, three homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases while playing good defense at a premium position. Many, myself included , believe he’ll win Rookie of the Year this season. It’s not a goal of his, because he doesn’t set individual goals like that.

“That’s very non-team-oriented,” he said. “I just know that if I do what I’m supposed to do that, personally speaking, that will mean that I hopefully had a pretty good year. But at the end of the day, if we’re winning, that’s all that really matters.”

Speaking of his team, the Braves actually had the third-best record in the NL during the last six weeks of the season, trailing only the Cubs and Mets. So there’s some momentum there to be carried over into the 2017 season.

Dansby Swanson has lots of reasons to smile right about now. USATSI

“I think with the group that we have and the guys that we have, both veteran and young, is that we want to compete every night,” Swanson said on the upcoming season. “If we take care of that, at the end of the year we’ll be in a good position. You can’t put goals on your season in terms of wins and losses or where you want to be statistically and all that kinda stuff. We just take it one day at a time and if we do that, then we’ll be in a good position at the end of the year.”

This is a Braves team that can help spur forward in the transition from rebuilding team to contender. I expect them to be a fringe contender into, say, August. That’s always an exciting time for fans and players alike, after taking it on the chin for a few years.

On top of all that, Swanson and his teammates get to open a new stadium in 2017 in SunTrust Park.

“It’s cool. I’ve never played in a new stadium like that before,” he said. “You can only anticipate certain things at this point, but it’s beautiful. They did a phenomenal job of designing it and an even better job of creating a better experience for the fans. It’s not just a baseball game, it’s a full experience, which is neat. I think everybody will enjoy it. It’s fabulous. You can’t put enough adjectives in a sentence to describe how beautiful it is.”

Playing in a new stadium for a good manager on an up-and-coming team -- that he rooted for as a kid -- with the talent to win Rookie of the Year? And starring in an ad campaign in conjunction with the new stadium?

Yeah, I would say it’s pretty good to be Mr. Swanson right about now. No wonder he sounds so excited about the 2017 season and beyond.