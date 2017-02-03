Roy Halladay ready to return to baseball, and he could be back with the Blue Jays

Eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner Roy Halladay retired from baseball after the 2013 season. His playing days are obviously over, but that doesn't preclude him from returning to baseball in some capacity, and it sounds as if that's exactly what he would like to do in the near future.

Via SportsNet.ca:

"I do have plans to get back into baseball," Halladay told reporters on a conference call. "At this point I don't know what team it'll be with or in what capacity, although I can say I have talked to the Blue Jays."

Later in that article, Halladay is quoted as saying he enjoys working with young players.

Something we've seen frequently in recent years with recently retired players is a spring training advisory role. Then the players don't have to get back into a full-time role but can still stay active in the game and get their feet wet in a type of coaching capacity.

Halladay did work as a guest instructor with the Phillies -- his other MLB team, though for far fewer seasons than he had in Toronto -- so maybe he'll begin with the Blue Jays in similar fashion.

And then it's possible a few more years down the road, Halladay feels like he's ready for full-time work again and will eventually become a big-league pitching coach. He certainly exhibited the type of pedigree as a pitcher that generally seems to translate to a quality coach.