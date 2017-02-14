Royals' Brian Flynn sidelined eight weeks due to a very old-school barn injury

Let's just say it has to do with agriculture

The good news is that Royals lefty Brian Flynn wasn't more seriously injured by what befell him -- seriously, it could've been bad. Now that we know that, let's appreciate the atmospherics of the thing that happened to him ...


All right. Suffice it to say, these kinds of injuries don't tend to happen to ballplayers much anymore. As old-line maladies go -- the kind that might be endured by, say, Johnny "Ugly" Dickshot -- being dry-gulched by a barn is probably better than tertiary syphilis. After all, when it comes to your FarmersOnly profile, you can't put a price on bring able to brandish this kind of street cred.

In any event, here's hoping Mr. Flynn beats those estimates above and has nothing but a cool story left from this accident.

Are we making light of his injury? Nah. Are we admiring his injury? Yea, verily.

#barnattack

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

