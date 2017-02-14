Royals' Brian Flynn sidelined eight weeks due to a very old-school barn injury

The good news is that Royals lefty Brian Flynn wasn't more seriously injured by what befell him -- seriously, it could've been bad. Now that we know that, let's appreciate the atmospherics of the thing that happened to him ...

Brian Flynn will miss at least eight weeks after falling through the roof of his barn. #Royals — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) February 14, 2017

All right. Suffice it to say, these kinds of injuries don't tend to happen to ballplayers much anymore. As old-line maladies go -- the kind that might be endured by, say, Johnny "Ugly" Dickshot -- being dry-gulched by a barn is probably better than tertiary syphilis. After all, when it comes to your FarmersOnly profile, you can't put a price on bring able to brandish this kind of street cred.

In any event, here's hoping Mr. Flynn beats those estimates above and has nothing but a cool story left from this accident.

Are we making light of his injury? Nah. Are we admiring his injury? Yea, verily.

#barnattack