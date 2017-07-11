Royals' Jason Vargas is perhaps the most unlikely All-Star: 'It's pretty special'

MIAMI -- We've already noted that there are a lot of first-time All-Stars. Many of them could be considered "unlikely" All-Stars, too, if we judge where they were at the start of the year. Take Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who started the season in the minors and was only called up for what they thought would be a temporary stint.

In a sea of unlikely All-Stars, though, Royals starter Jason Vargas seems the most unlikely of them all. He had Tommy John surgery in 2015, is 34 years old and carried a career ERA of 4.18 before this season. Sure, there were some useful seasons in there, but his career-best ERA+ was 106 and that's hardly All-Star worthy.

Yet here Vargas sits, 12-3 with an AL-best 2.62 ERA. What the heck has been so different? He hasn't changed anything, so he doesn't really know for sure.

"I would love to have an answer," he said. "The simple answer is I've gotten more people out than in the past in situations that create runs. I think it's just making better pitches in the right situation.

"I don't know if I've felt different, but you definitely gain confidence the more success you have and the more games you go out and have a good game -- when you're able to show your team you're going out and battling for them."

Perhaps that's all he needed. He just got in a groove and now he's more confident than ever. As a result, he's an All-Star.

"As a player, you want to have enough success to be a part of something like this," Vargas said. "It's great for me to be able to come out here and have my family enjoy this atmosphere and get to see all these great players that they don't get to see on a day-in, day-out basis."

I couldn't help but wonder if he ever had a thought that it was too late in his career to ever make an All-Star Game.

"I didn't really ever think about whether or not I'd be an All-Star, but you hope you have the type of season that would create the opportunity to be on the All-Star team," Vargas said. "A lot of things have to go right for you to get here and be a part of this."

And they have. He's had an amazing first half for the Royals.

Vargas constantly tried to find the most simple answer during the media session. As such, it's fitting he closed our conversation with a very simple statement of his experience so far: "It's pretty special."

Special, indeed.