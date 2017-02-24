Royals, Rangers selling a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon this spring

The exhibition season official started Friday as Grapefruit League and Cactus League games got underway. Real live baseball has returned. Thank goodness for that. I was so ready for the offseason to be over.

The Royals and Rangers share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, and earlier this week they released the new menu at Surprise Stadium. Among the new items is a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon. For real.

Kari Van Horn of ABC 15 has the details:

Triple Play: A 1/3 pound hot dog is wrapped in a 5.3 oz burger patty and secured in two slices of bacon for $8.75. Ask for a ladle-full of nacho cheese on top to round the bases! Only 890 calories!

All things considered, 890 calories isn’t too bad. I wonder if that includes the nacho cheese topping though. Hmmm. Good question.

Other items on the menu are a bit more ... normal. They’re selling mac ‘n’ cheese with a bratwurst, for example. But if you’re in Surprise and have a craving for a hot dog and a burger and bacon, the Royals and Rangers have you covered.