Royals, Rangers selling a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon this spring
They call it the 'Triple Play'
The exhibition season official started Friday as Grapefruit League and Cactus League games got underway. Real live baseball has returned. Thank goodness for that. I was so ready for the offseason to be over.
The Royals and Rangers share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, and earlier this week they released the new menu at Surprise Stadium. Among the new items is a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon. For real.
Kari Van Horn of ABC 15 has the details:
Triple Play: A 1/3 pound hot dog is wrapped in a 5.3 oz burger patty and secured in two slices of bacon for $8.75. Ask for a ladle-full of nacho cheese on top to round the bases! Only 890 calories!
All things considered, 890 calories isn’t too bad. I wonder if that includes the nacho cheese topping though. Hmmm. Good question.
Other items on the menu are a bit more ... normal. They’re selling mac ‘n’ cheese with a bratwurst, for example. But if you’re in Surprise and have a craving for a hot dog and a burger and bacon, the Royals and Rangers have you covered.
Our Latest Stories
-
App lets fan share scoreboard appearance
It also works if you appear during a television broadcast
-
Hall of Fame to honor 'The Simpsons'
This year is the 25th anniversary of the classic episode 'Homer at the Bat'
-
Orioles don't want Trump for first pitch
O's VP John Angelos is the son of team owner Peter Angelos
-
Judge hits monster spring training homer
Judge is not not strong
-
Nats need World Series more than anyone
The sense of urgency in D.C. is the highest in MLB, but they might be in position to do something...
-
Baez Cubs WS tat has questionable trophy
Did you know the Cubs won the 2016 World Series? Javier Baez's left shoulder is here to remind...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre