Royals, Rangers selling a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon this spring

They call it the 'Triple Play'

The exhibition season official started Friday as Grapefruit League and Cactus League games got underway. Real live baseball has returned. Thank goodness for that. I was so ready for the offseason to be over.

The Royals and Rangers share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, and earlier this week they released the new menu at Surprise Stadium. Among the new items is a hot dog wrapped in a burger wrapped in bacon. For real.

Kari Van Horn of ABC 15 has the details:

Triple Play: A 1/3 pound hot dog is wrapped in a 5.3 oz burger patty and secured in two slices of bacon for $8.75. Ask for a ladle-full of nacho cheese on top to round the bases! Only 890 calories!  

All things considered, 890 calories isn’t too bad. I wonder if that includes the nacho cheese topping though. Hmmm. Good question.

Other items on the menu are a bit more ... normal. They’re selling mac ‘n’ cheese with a bratwurst, for example. But if you’re in Surprise and have a craving for a hot dog and a burger and bacon, the Royals and Rangers have you covered.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories