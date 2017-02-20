Royals reportedly talking extension with Hosmer, but not other pending free agents

The 2018 Kansas City Royals are certain to look a lot different than the 2017 edition. Of course, that’s true for most every team, but it’s especially true for the Royals. Why’s that? Because first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar, and center fielder Lorenzo Cain are all scheduled to hit the open market this winter.

The Royals, for their part, are reportedly trying to retain one -- Hosmer -- before he can test free agency, per Ken Rosenthal:

Hosmer said Sunday that he, his agent Scott Boras and the Royals are discussing a contract extension, but indicated that he will test free agency if the sides do not strike a deal by Opening Day.

The most surprising part of this news isn’t that the Royals want to keep Hosmer -- he’s 27 and a year removed from a 122 OPS+ and has won three Gold Glove Awards already -- but that he’s the only one of the four pending free agents they’ve approached about an extension. You would think the Royals would have logs on the fire with at least Cain, yet that isn’t the case.

Perhaps those talks will occur if the ones with Hosmer produce no fruit. For now, though, the Royals have made it clear that Hosmer is the apple of their eye -- and the one they want to keep in town beyond the 2017 season.

As for Hosmer, you can bet Boras paid attention when Wil Myers -- himself years away from free agency -- signed a six-year pact worth $83 million earlier in the winter. And you can bet that Boras is determined to do much, much better for Hosmer -- be it with Kansas City or a more willing partner this offseason.