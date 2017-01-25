Royals teammates and staff among those who paid final respects to Yordano Ventura

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura died tragically on Sunday in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic. On Tuesday, he was laid to rest in Las Terrenas with GM Dayton Moore, manager Ned Yost, and several current and former Royals players among the mourners.

Players in attendance included Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Jarrod Dyson, Greg Holland, Johnny Cueto, Edinson Volquez, and Alcides Escobar.

As Vahe Gregorian and Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star report, the funeral ceremony took place on the very baseball field where Ventura was discovered by a Royals scout. The Star also put together a moving video of some scenes from Ventura's funeral:

Our deepest condolences go out to Ventura's friends and family and to the Royals.