Ruben Amaro Sr. dies, said in 2009 he wanted to be buried in a Phillies jersey

Just one week after losing Dallas Green, the Phillies family has suffered another loss. Ruben Amaro Sr. has died at age 81, the team announced Friday.

“As a young fan in the early 1960s, I had the privilege of watching the amazing grace of Ruben Amaro Sr. as he played shortstop for the Phillies,” Phillies chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. “Ten years later, Ruben was my professional colleague at the Phillies. He was a joy to be around because he treated people with the same special grace he exhibited fielding a ground ball. Ruben initially worked as a scout and would periodically come to Philadelphia. We were all excited when he came to town as his personal warmth would brighten every room he entered.”

Amaro played for the Phillies from 1960-65, winning a Gold Glove in 1964. He was a Phillies scout from 1972-80 before serving as the team’s first base coach in 1980, when the Phillies won their first-ever World Series. He was later the club’s minor-league coordinator from 1999-2006.

