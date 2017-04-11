Runners still trying to get in Jon Lester's head with big leads, but it doesn't work

Monday night, the Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship banner at Wrigley Field , then they went out and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in walk-off fashion (CHC 3, LAD 2). Anthony Rizzo had the game-winning hit.

Here’s the walk-off hit, which perfectly capped off a wonderful night at Wrigley Field:

Ace left-hander Jon Lester, the runner-up for the 2016 NL Cy Young award, started the game for the Cubbies. They rearranged their rotation slightly to ensure Lester would face the Dodgers this series because Los Angeles has problems hitting left-handers. The Cubs flipped Lester and Jake Arrieta -- Arrieta started Sunday in place of Lester and Lester started Monday in place of Arrieta.

The plan worked well. Lester held the Dodgers to one run on four hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out seven. Lester didn’t get the win, but that doesn’t really matter. Pitcher wins are silly. Team wins are the ultimate goal. Lester, as you probably know, has issues throwing to the bases, so runners tend to take big leads against him. Joc Pederson went into a full blown sprinter’s stance in the sixth inning Monday night:

Despite the pageantry, Pederson never did steal second base. He was trying to distract Lester, which is a tactic many teams have tried the last few years, since his throwing issues became obvious. We saw the Indians hop around on the bases when Lester was on the mound during the World Series last year, and the Dodgers tried all sorts of stuff during the NLCS. They took huge leads, faked breaking for second, that type of stuff. They were trying to get in Lester’s head.

Here’s the thing though: it’s not really working. Lester has been an ace-caliber starter for nearly a decade now. He’s been a key member of three World Series teams, and he’s shown time and time again that he’s unflappable on the mound. There’s a reason that, despite his issues throwing to the bases, he has a 2.86 ERA (137 ERA+) in 418 2/3 innings with the Cubs since 2015. The guy is mentally tough. He’s not going to unravel by seeing a baserunner dance off first base.

As far as I’m concerned, the smarter move is actually stealing the base, not trying to distract Lester. Those extra 90 feet will help you a heck of a lot more than trying to play mind games with a pitcher as proven tough as Lester. Check out his numbers since joining the Cubs:

AVG/OBP/SLG OPS+ BB% K% Lester with bases empty, 2015-17 .224/.272/.367 90 OPS+ 5.4% 24.5% Lester with a man on first, 2015-17 .251/.301/.355 66 OPS+ 6.4% 22.7%

The important number there is OPS+, which tells you how batters facing Lester performed relative to the league average in those situations. Most pitchers, including Lester, perform worse with a man on first base. That’s because they’re working from the stretch rather than the full windup, which takes a little something off their pitches. That little something can make a big difference.

From 2015-17, batters hit .249/.309/.409 with the bases empty. OPS+ tells us Lester has held them to 90 percent of the league average. Also from 2015-17, batters around the league hit .270/.325/.427 with a man on first base. OPS+ tells us Lester held hitters to 66 percent of the league average with a man on first. Huge difference. With the bases empty, Lester is slighty better than average. With a man on first, he dominates.

Jon Lester gives up a lot of stolen bases. Teams still don’t steal often enough against him. USATSI

So why then do teams, like the Dodgers did Monday night, spend their time trying to distract Lester rather than, you know, actually stealing base? Since the start of the 2015 season runners are a ridiculous 74 for 99 stealing bases against him. He’s an easy stolen base target, so steal the base. Lester has shown he can bear down and avoid distractions with a man on first base. Getting the runner to second improves your chances to score against him more than taking big leads at first.

Lester’s inability to throw to first base is without question a flaw, but it is not a fatal flaw. He’s pitched like an ace for a long time now without a pickoff move. It works for him. Teams know this and they run on him -- Lester has allowed 11 more stolen bases than any other pitcher since 2015 -- yet they still spend too much time trying to distract him at first. The best way to beat Lester is to take those extra 90 feet, not try to get in his head.