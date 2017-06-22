Salvador Perez uses Miguel Cabrera's bat to beat Red Sox with his first grand slam

On Wednesday, the Royals topped the Red Sox by a score of 6-4 (box score) and in doing so took two of three from the presumed AL juggernaut. The big blow came courtesy of KC catcher/philosopher-king Salvador Perez.

Perez had a three-hit day, and his third hit -- the culmination of a nine-pitch at-bat -- wound up being his first career grand slam. Please enjoy the following color-television sports footage ...

That's Perez's 15th homer of the season, and he's now hitting .292/.324/.533. That's obviously excellent production for a heavy-workload catcher like Salvy.

Anyhow, as the headline above said and as the video above showed, Perez konked this tater while using Miguel Cabrera's implement of destruction. So how did Salvy wind up with Miggy's bat? The big reveal ...

Earlier this year, Drew Butera asked Miguel Cabrera for one of his bats for BP. He sent two. Butera gave Salvy one for today's game. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) June 21, 2017

Good work, Drew Butera. So in your scorebook that's ... HR: Perez, S; Assist: Cabrera, M and Butera, D.