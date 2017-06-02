Sam Dyson goes from closing to reportedly DFA'd by Rangers, who expect to trade him

Last year, Sam Dyson was a key member of the Texas Rangers bullpen. Dyson recorded 38 saves and a 2.43 ERA, all the while flourishing in his first real exposure to the ninth inning.

Alas, his days as a bright spot have come to an end -- and soon, so will his time with the Rangers. At least, that's according to a Ken Rosenthal report, which states the Rangers will designate Dyson for assignment in the coming days with an eye on trading him:

Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers. Jose Leclerc will come off DL to take Dyson’s place. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

Sources add: #Rangers expect to trade Dyson. Informed other clubs today of plan to move him. More than one showed interest. Dyson owed $2M+. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

For as good as Dyson was last season, he's been equally as poor in 2017. Following another poor outing on Wednesday, he's allowed 31 hits and 23 runs in 16 1/3 innings. He's also issued nearly twice as many walks as strikeouts.

Rosenthal notes Jose Declerc will take Dyson's place on the Rangers' active roster. The righty has put together a much better season than Dyson, racking up 18 strikeouts against five walks while posting a 2.31 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.