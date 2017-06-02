Sam Dyson goes from closing to reportedly DFA'd by Rangers, who expect to trade him
Dyson has been awful in 2017, but teams are reportedly interested in his services
Last year, Sam Dyson was a key member of the Texas Rangers bullpen. Dyson recorded 38 saves and a 2.43 ERA, all the while flourishing in his first real exposure to the ninth inning.
Alas, his days as a bright spot have come to an end -- and soon, so will his time with the Rangers. At least, that's according to a Ken Rosenthal report, which states the Rangers will designate Dyson for assignment in the coming days with an eye on trading him:
For as good as Dyson was last season, he's been equally as poor in 2017. Following another poor outing on Wednesday, he's allowed 31 hits and 23 runs in 16 1/3 innings. He's also issued nearly twice as many walks as strikeouts.
Rosenthal notes Jose Declerc will take Dyson's place on the Rangers' active roster. The righty has put together a much better season than Dyson, racking up 18 strikeouts against five walks while posting a 2.31 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.