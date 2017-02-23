Sammy Sosa's 'bizarre' recent comments may have shut the door on a Cubs reunion

Earlier this week, there was an interview posted between a former Cubs employee and former Cubs superstar Sammy Sosa. In said interview, Sosa let it be known that he would be open to a return to Wrigley Field as a guest of the team but that he wouldn’t be begging them to do so . It did very much seem like he was seeking an invite, though.

It appears that the lasting memory of Sosa and the Cubs will be his boombox being shattered, though, because the following is a report from the Chicago Tribune:

According to multiple sources, Sosa’s comments in an interview with blogger Chuck Wasserstrom were deemed so bizarre it convinced the organization to close the door on the possibility of ending his 13-year exile.

Later in the report, indicates that the Cubs are unhappy with the interview and don’t want to talk about Sosa anymore.

What was bizarre? Well, a few parts.

First up, he says he put Chicago on the map. Yes, the city that had already seen Walter Payton, Michael Jordan and a litany of other legendary superstars was put on the map by Sammy Sosa. Here’s the quote:

“When nobody knew who Chicago was, I put Chicago on the map.”

Even if he was only talking about the Cubs, he followed the likes of Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Greg Maddux. Sure, those guys never delivered a World Series title, but Sosa never did either.

That isn’t the biggest whopper, though. He invoked the name of Jesus Christ.

Chuck: Does it bother you that people continue to say you did something … and there’s no proof you did something … and there’s nothing you can do to disprove them? Do you feel you’ve been found guilty without any evidence?



Sammy: “Chuck, it’s like Jesus Christ when he came to Jerusalem. Everybody thought Jesus Christ was a witch (laughing) – and he was our savior. So if they talk (poop) about Jesus Christ, what about me? Are you kidding me?”

Yes, Sammy, the situation you’re in is definitely “like” when Jesus went to Jerusalem. Whatever you say.

When writing on the subject earlier this week, I made the case that the Cubs should bury the hatchet. Upon further review, in light of these ridiculous comments that I ignorantly glossed over at the time, I have to say the Cubs are probably right here. This guy is delusional, so why should the club bend over backward to invite him back?