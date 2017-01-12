San Diego Padres are 'disappointed' by Chargers' decision to move to Los Angeles

Earlier today, the National Football League's Chargers announced they would relocate to Los Angeles after nearly six decades spent in San Diego.

Perhaps predictably, the San Diego Padres didn't waste time in commenting on the matter. Here's the joint statement issued by the Padres on behalf of executive chairman Ron Fowler and managing partner Peter Seidler:

"We are deeply disappointed by the news that the Chargers are leaving San Diego. The Chargers are a community treasure, and we have always believed that San Diego is better off with the team here. That said, we know San Diego will continue to grow and become an even more vibrant community."

The Padres are nearing their 50th season in existence. The key difference between the Padres and Chargers -- okay, besides their location heading forward -- is the stadium dynamic. The Padres opened up Petco Park in 2004, whereas the Chargers were unable to secure financing to build a new venue of their own.

As a result, the Chargers are now heading north.