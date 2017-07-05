Sanchez on Morrison's Home Run Derby dig: 'Not my fault he didn't get selected'

Earlier this week, MLB announced the eight-player field for the 2017 Home Run Derby. Among the eight players are two hometown Marlins (Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour) and two young Yankees (Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez). It should be fun.

But Rays first baseman Logan Morrison went up and in on Sanchez on Tuesday, saying he doesn't belong in the Home Run Derby. Here's what Morrison, who has 24 home runs to Sanchez's 13, had to say:

"Gary shouldn't be there,'' Morrison said. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby.''



...



"I remember when I had 14 home runs,'' Morrison said. "That was a month and a half ago.''

First and foremost, it's actually kind of refreshing to see a player who clearly wants to be part of the Home Run Derby. MLB has had some trouble filling out the field at times over the years.

Anyway, Sanchez was asked about Morrison's comments Wednesday. Here's how he responded:

Sanchez on LoMo Derby snip: "They gave me an invitation. That's something I have no control over. It's not my fault he didn't get selected" — David Lennon (@DPLennon) July 5, 2017

Diplomatic, succinct, accurate. Sanchez didn't lobby to be in the Home Run Derby, at least not publicly. MLB invited him. Why? Because he's one of the most exciting young sluggers in baseball. Last year Sanchez did things no player -- catcher or otherwise -- had ever done before. No one hit 20 homers as fast he did to start his career.

The Home Run Derby has never been about rewarding the players with the highest home run totals. If it was, Stanton, who ranks sixth in the NL in home runs, wouldn't be involved. Does anyone not want Stanton in the Home Run Derby? Of course not. Does anyone want to see Morrison over Sanchez in the Home Run Derby? I mean, maybe there are a few people out there who do, but they are definitely in the minority.

MLB invited Sanchez because he is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, and that's the type of player they want front and center in a marquee event.