Saturday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians' Clevinger flirts with no-hitter
Plus Corey Dickerson and Chad Pinder hit home runs
Saturday in Major League Baseball "action" got off to a rather terrible start, with two rainouts. Still, 13 games remain scheduled and we'll be running everything down here in this very space. Stay tuned throughout the night for updates or just come back Sunday morning for a huge recap.
Saturday's games
(all times E.T.)
Pittsburgh Pirates
6,
Philadelphia Phillies
3 (box score)
Oakland Athletics 8, Boston Red Sox 3 (box score)
Cleveland Indians 3, Houston Astros 0 (box score)
Cincinnati Reds 12, Colorado Rockies 8 (box score)
Tampa Bay Rays 9, New York Yankees 5 (box score)
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets (GameTracker)
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres , 10:10 (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 (GameTracker)
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 (GameTracker)
Milwaukee Brewers
at
Chicago Cubs
, postponed
Kansas City Royals
at
Minnesota Twins
, postponed
Leave it to Clevinger
The season is still on the lookout for its first no-hitter. A few pitchers have made runs at the feat, however, and that list grew on Saturday thanks to a strong outing by Cleveland's Mike Clevinger .
Clevinger carried his bid against the Astros into the seventh inning before it was disrupted by a Jose Altuve single. Clevinger later surrendered a second hit, a single to Evan Gattis to lead off the eighth that precipitated his removal, but permitted no runs and struck out eight batters as the Indians won 3-0.
It was Clevinger's third and most impressive start of the year. He'd previously failed to pitch into the seventh.
Dickerson tees off
Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson is having a fantastic season. He entered the weekend batting .337/.383/.601 with nine home runs.
Dickerson added two more home runs on Saturday against the Yankees, both against Masahiro Tanaka :
Hello Corey! Dickerson blasts a leadoff HR to put the @RaysBaseball ahead in the first. Watch today's game live on FOX Sports Sun! #RaysUppic.twitter.com/KFFYBabgJH— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) May 20, 2017
.@MCoreyDickerson just went deep. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/CRuDW4XC4D— MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2017
Dickerson now has six career multi-homer games, including two this week. He also has a case for inclusion in the All-Star Game.
Pinder continues to shine
Speaking of impressive home runs, let's take a look at Chad Pinder 's offering:
460 feet.— #Statcast (@statcast) May 20, 2017
Chad Pinder’s moonshot puts him atop the @Athletics leaderboard for longest HR of 2017. https://t.co/2Xu6Q7ijuz#Statcastpic.twitter.com/24Bu3ObO5i
Sheesh.
Pinder found himself in the lineup as the A's DH for the third consecutive game. You have to think he'll be in there tomorrow, too. He's now hitting .267/.340/.600 on the year, albeit in limited action.
Quick hits
- The Braves filled their Freedie Freeman-sized hole on Saturday by acquiring Matt Adams in a trade with the Cardinals. They also traded for D-Backs pitcher Enrique Burgos earlier in the day.
- The Astros have placed Dallas Keuchel on the DL, but it's not terrible news .
- The White Sox reportedly have an agreement to sign Cuban defector Luis Robert .
- The Blue Jays have placed Aaron Sanchez back on the DL for the third time this season. They also activated Russell Martin from the DL.
- The Angels agreed to a minor-league deal with Doug Fister .
- Rays reliever Shawn Tolleson had Tommy John surgery earlier this week.
