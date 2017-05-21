Saturday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians' Clevinger flirts with no-hitter

Saturday in Major League Baseball "action" got off to a rather terrible start, with two rainouts. Still, 13 games remain scheduled and we'll be running everything down here in this very space. Stay tuned throughout the night for updates or just come back Sunday morning for a huge recap.

Saturday's games

(all times E.T.)

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 8, Boston Red Sox 3 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 3, Houston Astros 0 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 12, Colorado Rockies 8 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 9, New York Yankees 5 (box score)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs , postponed

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins , postponed

Leave it to Clevinger



The season is still on the lookout for its first no-hitter. A few pitchers have made runs at the feat, however, and that list grew on Saturday thanks to a strong outing by Cleveland's Mike Clevinger .

Clevinger carried his bid against the Astros into the seventh inning before it was disrupted by a Jose Altuve single. Clevinger later surrendered a second hit, a single to Evan Gattis to lead off the eighth that precipitated his removal, but permitted no runs and struck out eight batters as the Indians won 3-0.

It was Clevinger's third and most impressive start of the year. He'd previously failed to pitch into the seventh.

Dickerson tees off

Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson is having a fantastic season. He entered the weekend batting .337/.383/.601 with nine home runs.

Dickerson added two more home runs on Saturday against the Yankees, both against Masahiro Tanaka :

Dickerson blasts a leadoff HR to put the Rays ahead in the first.

Dickerson now has six career multi-homer games, including two this week. He also has a case for inclusion in the All-Star Game.

Pinder continues to shine

Speaking of impressive home runs, let's take a look at Chad Pinder 's offering:

Sheesh.

Pinder found himself in the lineup as the A's DH for the third consecutive game. You have to think he'll be in there tomorrow, too. He's now hitting .267/.340/.600 on the year, albeit in limited action.

