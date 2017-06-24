Saturday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Orioles snap poor pitching streak

Happy Saturday! We've got our usual full docket of MLB action, so let's run it down. As a reminder, we'll continue updating this thing throughout the night.

Saturday's scores

Texas Rangers 8, New York Yankees 1 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 10, Chicago White Sox 2 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Washington Nationals 18, Cincinnati Reds 3 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami Marlins 3 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 8, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 3, Milwaukee Brewers 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

New York Mets 5, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

O's avoid history

On Friday night, the Orioles tied a 93-year-old record by allowing five or more runs in a 20th consecutive game. On Saturday afternoon, the O's avoided surpassing the 1924 Phillies as the lone record holder.

Much of the credit belongs to Dylan Bundy , who held the Rays to three runs over seven innings of work. After Bundy departed, manager Buck Showalter turned things over to Donnie Hart and Mychael Givens. Those relievers combined to hold the Rays off the board, thus ensuring an 8-3 victory.

Just like that, the streak is over. It was fun while it lasted -- for opposing hitters, anyway.

Nats throttle Reds as Bailey returns

Homer Bailey has been sparse for the Reds over the last couple seasons. He entered Saturday having made just eight starts since the beginning of the 2015 season thanks to a pair of elbow operations. In fact, Bailey's start on Saturday afternoon was his first this season. He probably wishes he would've taken a little more time on rehab.

Bailey lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Nationals, yielding six hits and eight runs (all earned) while issuing three walks. Rough. Things didn't get better for the Reds with Bailey out of the game, either. In total, their pitchers allowed 18 runs on 19 hits, with Lisalverto Bonilla (eight hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings) and Blake Wood (four hits and four runs in an inning) deserving most of the blame.

Bailey's opposite number, meanwhile, might be his direct inverse -- the positive to his negative. That's because, while Joe Ross pitched well (seven innings of one-run ball), he also continues to get an absurd amount of run support. To wit:

Joe Ross entered today receiving 10.15 (!) runs of support per start. He doesn't qualify to lead the league. If he did, he would. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 24, 2017

Some guys just have all the luck -- and some have none.

Go-Go on a power surge

The Rangers got Carlos Gomez back from the disabled list on June 16 and, man, he's been scorching hot since.

On Saturday, Gomez's two-run shot was all the Rangers would need to get a win over the Yankees.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched wonderfully, allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings.

Let's zero in on Gomez, though. Not only did he have the two-run homer, but he jumpstarted a five-run rally in the ninth to put the game away by walking, stealing second, advancing to third on a fly out and then scoring on a wild pitch.

In his eight games since returning from a hamstring injury, Gomez is hitting .333/.394/.967 with six homers and 16 RBI. His return along with that of Adrian Beltre has really given the Rangers a shot in the arm in the past few weeks. They've won 10 of their last 15 games and sit evened up at 37-37.

Judge homers again in Yankees loss

The Yankees' lone run was an Aaron Judge solo homer. That's now 26 on the season. He's only three away from Joe DiMaggio's Yankees rookie record.

Alas, the Yankees lost again. They've now lost nine of their last 11 games.

Vargas, Royals cruising

The Royals started the season 10-20, and with a bevy of core players facing free agency after the season, many started to talk about them being sellers come July. Instead, they've gotten really hot and pushed their record up above .500 on Saturday for the first time all season. They've won 11 of their last 13.

On the hill on Saturday was Jason Vargas , and he was once again great. He allowed just two runs in seven innings of work and they were both solo homers. Otherwise he did his thing, pitching to weak contact and letting his defense help him as he struck out two and didn't walk anyone.

Vargas leads the majors with 11 wins and sports a 2.29 ERA.

We all know about the problems with using "wins" as the sole indicator of a pitcher's performance by now, but many people still hold it near and dear. For those who do: Vargas is easily on pace to win 20 games. The Royals haven't had a 20-game winner since Bret Saberhagan did so all the way back in 1989. Only five Royals pitchers have ever done so: Saberhagan (twice), Mark Gubicza, Dennis Leonard (three times), Steve Busby and Paul Splittorff.

A day of firsts for the A's

The A's started the day by calling up top prospect Franklin Barreto .

They then wouldn't need more than three innings to chase White Sox starter James Shields with a trio of firsts. In the first inning, right fielder Matt Olson hit a two-run homer off Shields, marking the first homer of his career. Center fielder Jaycob Brugman clubbed a solo shot in the second and that was his first career homer. In the third, Barreto hit a two-run shot for his first career home run -- on his first career hit, no less.

Good grief. Three innings. Three players hit their first career homer. That made it an historic day for Shields:

James Shields is the first pitcher in MLB history to allow the first career MLB HR of 3 players in a single game (Barreto, Olson & Brugman). — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 24, 2017

Quick hits