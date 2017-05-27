Saturday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Sabathia shines in milestone start

Thanks to a doubleheader on Chicago's south side, Saturday brings us a 16-game slate of MLB action. Here is our daily recap of everything you need to know from the world of baseball.

Saturday's scores

New York Yankees 3, Oakland Athletics 2 (box score)

3, 2 (box score) Toronto Blue Jays 3, Texas Rangers 1 (box score)

3, 1 (box score) Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit Tigers 0 in Game 1 (box score)

3, 0 in Game 1 (box score) Tigers at White Sox Game 2 (TBD)

Sabathia makes milestone start with Yankees

Believe it or not, CC Sabathia has now pitched more games with the Yankees than he did with the Indians. In seven and a half seasons with the Indians, Sabathia started 237 games. On Saturday, Sabathia started his 238th game in eight seasons and two months with the Yankees. (He missed most of the 2014 season with a knee injury.)

According to the YES Network broadcast, Sabathia is one of only four pitchers in baseball history to start 200-plus games with two different teams. The list:

CC Sabathia (Indians and Yankees)

Mike Mussina (Orioles and Yankees)

Greg Maddux (Cubs and Braves)

Nolan Ryan (Astros and Angels)

Sabathia celebrated his milestone start with the Yankees by throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball against the A's. He allowed six hits and three walks, and struck out nine.

He had some help from his defense as well. Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge teamed up for this fun catch on a pop-up:

Sabathia has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his 10 starts so far this season, though the bullpen almost let his win get away Saturday afternoon. Tyler Clippard put the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run at second base with one out in the eighth inning before Dellin Betances bailed him out with a five-out save. New York's bullpen has struggled a bit of late. They're missing the injured Aroldis Chapman .

Simmons robs Stanton with incredible jump throw

There are so many good shortstops in baseball right now that it's easy to forget about Andrelton Simmons , who remains the gold standard at the position defensively. He's still out there doing amazing things day after day, such as robbing Giancarlo Stanton of a base hit with this insane jump throw Saturday:

Good gravy. Stanton recently said he is frustrated with his team's poor play. I can't imagine losing a hit on a play like that makes him feel any better. Simmons is a magician in the field.

Hall of Famer Jim Bunning passes away

Hall of Famer and former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning passed away Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 85. Bunning played 17 years in MLB from 1955-71 and was voted into the Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee in 1996. On Father's Day in 1964, as a member of the Phillies, Bunning threw the seventh perfect game in MLB history.

Following his playing career Bunning got into politics and served in both the U.S. House Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Homer Simpson 'inducted' into Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored "The Simpsons" on Saturday for the 25th anniversary of the episode "Homer at the Bat." As part of the ceremony, Homer Simpson was "inducted" into Cooperstown and given a Hall of Fame plaque. Check it out:

As someone who has watched an embarrassing amount of baseball and "The Simpsons" in my lifetime, I am very happy to see Homer in Cooperstown. Pretty neat.

Quick hits