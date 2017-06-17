Saturday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Trade chip Todd Frazier hits blast
It's a packed Saturday slate of MLB action, with 16 games scheduled around the league
We've got 16 (!) games of MLB action for Saturday, including a healthy slate of day baseball, so let's dig in ...
Final scores
Chicago White Sox
5,
Toronto Blue Jays
2 (box score)
Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins , Game 1 (GameTracker)
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
Washington Nationals at New York Mets (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
Indians at Twins, Game 2 (8:10 p.m. ET)
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates (8:15 p.m. ET)
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels (8:15 p.m. ET)
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros (8:15 p.m. ET)
Up goes Frazier
White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is a veteran in his walk year who's also playing for a rebuilding team. As such, Frazier seems a prime candidate to be dealt in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
The only problem is that Frazier, through the end of May, was batting a listless and uncharacteristic .184/.300/.368. Look, you're not going to get high averages from Frazier, who's pretty much a power (plus a few walks) threat at the plate, but .184 is still well below his established standards.
Well, the month of June has been kinder to Frazier. He entered Saturday's game in Toronto with a .255/.339/.490 line for June (59 plate appearances), which is much more in line with the Frazier we know and love. It's also much more in line with the version of Frazier that could drum up interest in tradin' season.
On that note, here's what Frazier on Saturday did to a pitch from the usually hard-to-square-up Marcus Stroman ...
“Todd Frazier obliterates this ball.” pic.twitter.com/Cx9DG814Dr— MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2017
Woofity. Some digits on that blast ...
That's Frazier's 11th homer of the season, and another June signifier that he may be playing up to his level just in time to fetch the Sox a meaningful return. Frazier's owed the balance of a $12 million salary for this season, so the Sox may need to kick in some cash if they wish to do better than straight salary relief in return. In any event, it's looking more likely that Frazier's beloved personality and right-handed pop may find a new home before we get to August.
Jose Ramirez hasn't missed a beat
It's risky, when a team commits long-term to a player coming off a breakout season. When you do that, you're banking on sustainability of that performance, but it's possible, of course, that said breakout season will wind up as an outlier. That's the risk the Indians took this past offseason when they inked third baseman Jose Ramirez to a five-year, $26 million contract with options that could push the total value to twice that figure.
For the AL champs last season, Ramirez was a defensive asset at the hot corner, added value on the bases, and boasts a .312/.363/.462 line at the plate with 11 homers and 46 doubles in 152 games. That made for excellent overall value but it was out of step with the rest of his big-league career (coming into last season, Ramirez has an OPS+ of 76 in 180 major-league games).
Well, fortunately for the Indians, Ramirez hasn't let up in 2017. He came into Saturday's contest against the Twins with a career-best OPS+ of 118, and then he went out and did this ...
And then this ...
Now the 24-year-old Ramirez has 11 homers on the season, which matches his total from his breakout 2016 campaign. He's also now got a slash line of .304/.360/.533 on the year. More broadly, he's produced at a high level for almost 900 plate appearances going back to last season.
Every day, it's looking more and more like this is Ramirez's true level of ability, with perhaps an even higher ceiling. It may turn out that Ramirez winds up grossly underpaid over the life of his current contract. Funny how often that's the case with these long-term deals signed during the player's early service-time days.
The NL's answer to Aaron Judge
Take it away, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger ...
.@Dodgers Cody Bellinger hits his 19th HR, tying Joey Votto for the NL lead.— 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 17, 2017
It's just his 49th career game! pic.twitter.com/KAx7TAZm6s
And that brings us to this ...
Indeed, Bellinger now has 19 taters, which for a few minutes tied him with Joey Votto and Eric Thames for the NL lead (soon thereafter, Thames hit his 20th). Bellinger, as hinted at above, wasn't called up until April 25. So despite missing almost the first month of the season, he's closing in on 20 homers well before the All-Star break. There's also this ...
Hitter
Age
At-bats/HR
HRs as % of plate appearances
Cody Bellinger
21
9.5
9.4%
Aaron Judge
25
10.0
8.3%
Age difference and thus long-term ceiling aside, Judge has been by a significant margin the better hitter in 2017. He's got much better plate discipline than Bellinger does, and he's out-hitting him by almost 90 points. That said, when it comes to hitting the ball out of the park, Bellinger's done it more regularly than Judge has (albeit without as much of the jaw-dropping aesthetics).
I'm not going to sit here and call a highly-touted Dodger rookie "underrated," but it seems like Bellinger's early power bestowals aren't quite getting the attention they deserve.
Quick hits
- The Athletics on Saturday traded 3B Trevor Plouffe to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
- Astros OF George Springer says, in very pointed terms, that he won't be participating in the Home Run Derby.
- Tigers DH Victor Martinez has been released from the hospital after suffering from a rapid heartbeat on Thursday. He remains on the DL.
- Per Roch Kubatko, Orioles MGR Buck Showalter says it may be overly optimistic to think 1B Chris Davis (oblique) can be back before the All-Star break.
- Yankees C Gary Sanchez is out of Saturday's lineup with a groin injury.
- The Giants have re-signed OF Justin Ruggiano and RHP Stephen Johnson to minor-league contracts.
- The Yankees have released LHP Jon Niese.
- The Cubs have signed LHP Ross Detwiler to a minor-league contract.
- Giants C Buster Posey (ankle) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game.
- The Rangers have placed SP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain. To take Cashner's place on the active roster, they've purchased RP Ernesto Frieri 's contract from Triple-A.
- Oddsmakers like Louisville to win the 2017 College World Series.