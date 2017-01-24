Seattle Mariners to retire Edgar Martinez's No. 11 jersey

You can forgive Edgar Martinez if his head is spinning. He's weeks removed from another crazy Hall of Fame voting season -- he fell short, meaning his enshrinement into Cooperstown will come down to his 10th and final year on the ballot -- and months away from beginning his second full season as Seattle Mariners hitting coach.

Following a Tuesday announcement, we can add another significant event to Martinez's life: He's months away from having his number retired. Here's the scoop, per the Mariners' PR department:

Seattle Mariners President & Chief Operating Officer Kevin Mather, on behalf of the Mariners organization and ownership group, today announced that the Mariners will officially retire Edgar Martinez's number 11 in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, August 12. Martinez joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players in franchise history to have their number retired. In addition, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 has been retired by Seattle and all Major League teams.

Martinez is one of the best players to ever suit up for the Mariners. He ranks first in games, RBI and on-base percentage; second in batting average, hits and home runs; and third in slugging percentage. He's also one of the best designated hitters of all-time -- a fact documented during our recent Hall of Fame coverage -- and is adored in the Seattle community. Factor in how Martinez was responsible for some of the biggest hits in franchise history, and what more could you want?

Well, if you're Martinez or an M's fan, then probably admittance to Cooperstown. Still, this is neat and well-deserved.