SEC, ACC place 13 players each on 2017 Golden Spikes Award watch list

College baseball gets started for keeps on Friday, and we’ve already rolled out our preview of the 2017 season. To further whet some appetites, let’s take a look at the preseason watch list for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award, which USA Baseball released on Thursday.

First, an essential question: What’s the Golden Spikes Award? Per USA Baseball, the Golden Spikes since 1978 has gone to “the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship.” Basically, it’s the MVP of college baseball.

Last season, the hardware went to Kyle Lewis of Mercer, who wound up being drafted 11th overall by the Mariners. Notable current MLBers who have won the Spikes include Andrew Benintendi (2015), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008), David Price (2007), Tim Lincecum (2006), and Alex Gordon (2005).

Harper’s winning of the award raises an important point -- junior college players can also win the award, as can any amateur player, in fact. Harper won it while playing for the College of Southern Nevada. The other JUCO player to win the award was Alex Fernandez in 1990 (Miami-Dade Community College). Also of note: Indians manager Terry Francona won it in 1980 for the University of Arizona.

And now for the (very substantial) preseason watch list for 2017 (player listings include name, position, class, school, and conference):

Riley Adams, C, Jr., San Diego, West Coast Conference

Luken Baker, RHP/IF, So., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Elliott Barzilli, IF, Sr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Tristan Beck, RHP, So., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Andrew Beckwith, RHP, Sr., Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference

Seth Beer, OF, So., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference

Quinn Brodey, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Jake Burger, IF, Jr., Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference

Dylan Busby, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Griffin Canning, RHP, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Carl Chester, OF, Jr., Miami, Atlantic Coast Conference

Wil Crowe, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Joe Davis, C/IF, So., Houston, American Athletic Conference

Joe Dunand, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Colton Eastman, RHP, So., Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference

Alex Faedo, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Stuart Fairchild, OF, Jr., Wake Forest, Atlantic Coast Conference

Nick Feight, C, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Michael Gigliotti, OF, Jr., Lipscomb, ASUN Conference

Luis Gonzalez, LHP/OF, Jr., New Mexico, Mountain West Conference

Hunter Greene, RHP/IF, HS-Sr., Notre Dame High School

Dalton Guthrie, IF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

K.J. Harrison, IF, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Adam Haseley, UT, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference

Keston Hiura, OF, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Colton Hock, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Tanner Houck, RHP, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference

Kel Johnson, OF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

Jeren Kendall, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

Zach Kirtley, IF, Jr., Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference

Alex Lange, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Royce Lewis, IF/OF, HS-Sr., JSerra Catholic High School

Brendon Little, LHP, So., State JC of Florida, Suncoast Conference

Nick Madrigal, IF, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Jake Mangum, OF, So., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Corbin Martin, RHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference

Brendan McKay, LHP/IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference

Brian Miller, OF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Brian Mims, IF, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Glenn Otto, P, Jr., Rice, Conference USA

Kramer Robertson, IF, Sr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Seth Romero, LHP, Jr., Houston, American Athletic Conference

Jayson Rose, RHP, Jr., Utah, Pac-12 Conference

Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

J.J. Schwarz, C, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Colton Shaver, C/IF, Jr., BYU, West Coast Conference

Evan Skoug, C, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Kevin Smith, IF, Jr., Maryland, Big 10 Conference

Pavin Smith, IF/OF, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference

Peter Solomon, RHP, Jr., Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Trey Truitt, OF, Jr., Mercer, Southern Conference

Taylor Walls, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Evan White, IF, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Kyle Wright, RHP, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

And there you have it. Represented therein are 16 different conferences. Not surprisingly the SEC and ACC lead all comers with 13 players apiece on the list. We’ve also got a pair of high-school players on the list, and one of those -- Hunter Greene -- is a candidate to be the top overall draft pick in June.

As for the favorites going into the season, I’d go with Seth Beer of Clemson, Luken Baker of TCU, Alex Faedo of Florida, J.B. Bukauskas of North Carolina, and Jeren Kendall and Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt. All that’s subject to change, of course.

Speaking of subject to change, here’s the roadmap for the award process this season ...

March 27: Fan nominations begin

April 2: Fan nominations end

April 12: Midseason watch list released

May 31: Semifinalists announced, voting begins

June 9: Voting on semifinalists ends

June 14: Finalists announced, voting begins

June 23: Voting ends

June 29: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation

