SEC, ACC place 13 players each on 2017 Golden Spikes Award watch list
USA Baseball released a lengthy preseason watch list on Thursday
College baseball gets started for keeps on Friday, and we’ve already rolled out our preview of the 2017 season. To further whet some appetites, let’s take a look at the preseason watch list for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award, which USA Baseball released on Thursday.
First, an essential question: What’s the Golden Spikes Award? Per USA Baseball, the Golden Spikes since 1978 has gone to “the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship.” Basically, it’s the MVP of college baseball.
Last season, the hardware went to Kyle Lewis of Mercer, who wound up being drafted 11th overall by the Mariners. Notable current MLBers who have won the Spikes include Andrew Benintendi (2015), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008), David Price (2007), Tim Lincecum (2006), and Alex Gordon (2005).
Harper’s winning of the award raises an important point -- junior college players can also win the award, as can any amateur player, in fact. Harper won it while playing for the College of Southern Nevada. The other JUCO player to win the award was Alex Fernandez in 1990 (Miami-Dade Community College). Also of note: Indians manager Terry Francona won it in 1980 for the University of Arizona.
And now for the (very substantial) preseason watch list for 2017 (player listings include name, position, class, school, and conference):
- Riley Adams, C, Jr., San Diego, West Coast Conference
- Luken Baker, RHP/IF, So., TCU, Big 12 Conference
- Elliott Barzilli, IF, Sr., TCU, Big 12 Conference
- Tristan Beck, RHP, So., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
- Andrew Beckwith, RHP, Sr., Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference
- Seth Beer, OF, So., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Quinn Brodey, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
- J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Jake Burger, IF, Jr., Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference
- Dylan Busby, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Griffin Canning, RHP, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference
- Carl Chester, OF, Jr., Miami, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Wil Crowe, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
- Joe Davis, C/IF, So., Houston, American Athletic Conference
- Joe Dunand, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Colton Eastman, RHP, So., Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference
- Alex Faedo, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
- Stuart Fairchild, OF, Jr., Wake Forest, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Nick Feight, C, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association
- Michael Gigliotti, OF, Jr., Lipscomb, ASUN Conference
- Luis Gonzalez, LHP/OF, Jr., New Mexico, Mountain West Conference
- Hunter Greene, RHP/IF, HS-Sr., Notre Dame High School
- Dalton Guthrie, IF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
- K.J. Harrison, IF, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference
- Adam Haseley, UT, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Keston Hiura, OF, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference
- Colton Hock, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
- Tanner Houck, RHP, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference
- Kel Johnson, OF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Jeren Kendall, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference
- Zach Kirtley, IF, Jr., Saint Mary’s, West Coast Conference
- Alex Lange, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference
- Royce Lewis, IF/OF, HS-Sr., JSerra Catholic High School
- Brendon Little, LHP, So., State JC of Florida, Suncoast Conference
- Nick Madrigal, IF, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference
- Jake Mangum, OF, So., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference
- Corbin Martin, RHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference
- Brendan McKay, LHP/IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Brian Miller, OF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Brian Mims, IF, Jr., UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association
- Glenn Otto, P, Jr., Rice, Conference USA
- Kramer Robertson, IF, Sr., LSU, Southeastern Conference
- Seth Romero, LHP, Jr., Houston, American Athletic Conference
- Jayson Rose, RHP, Jr., Utah, Pac-12 Conference
- Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Jr., South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
- J.J. Schwarz, C, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference
- Colton Shaver, C/IF, Jr., BYU, West Coast Conference
- Evan Skoug, C, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference
- Kevin Smith, IF, Jr., Maryland, Big 10 Conference
- Pavin Smith, IF/OF, Jr., Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Peter Solomon, RHP, Jr., Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Trey Truitt, OF, Jr., Mercer, Southern Conference
- Taylor Walls, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference
- Evan White, IF, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference
- Kyle Wright, RHP, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference
And there you have it. Represented therein are 16 different conferences. Not surprisingly the SEC and ACC lead all comers with 13 players apiece on the list. We’ve also got a pair of high-school players on the list, and one of those -- Hunter Greene -- is a candidate to be the top overall draft pick in June.
As for the favorites going into the season, I’d go with Seth Beer of Clemson, Luken Baker of TCU, Alex Faedo of Florida, J.B. Bukauskas of North Carolina, and Jeren Kendall and Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt. All that’s subject to change, of course.
Speaking of subject to change, here’s the roadmap for the award process this season ...
- March 27: Fan nominations begin
- April 2: Fan nominations end
- April 12: Midseason watch list released
- May 31: Semifinalists announced, voting begins
- June 9: Voting on semifinalists ends
- June 14: Finalists announced, voting begins
- June 23: Voting ends
- June 29: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation
Developing! Spikes of precious gold!
