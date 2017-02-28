Shoulder injury likely to keep David Wright out on Opening Day, but Mets have a plan

Serious back and neck injuries have limited Mets captain David Wright to 75 games over the last two seasons, and the discomfort created by those injuries has forced Wright to alter his throwing motion. He has had to employ a sidearm delivery to avoid putting too much stress on his back and neck in recent years.

Wright’s rehab from last year’s neck surgery has gone fairly well, and he recently started throwing as part of his program. Nothing too intense. He has played catch and that’s about it. And apparently that was too much, too soon. Wright has a shoulder impingement and is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day.

Wright has shoulder soreness and is headed to NY. He has been diagnosed with an impingement. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 28, 2017

Wright can DH, but has been shut down from throwing program. Opening Day unlikely says Sandy Alderson. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 28, 2017

I suppose the good news is Wright is still healthy enough to hit, but there’s no designated hitter in the National League, which means there’s not much he can offer the team right now. They could carry him on the bench and use him as a pinch-hitter for the time being, but that doesn’t make much sense. Why limit yourself like that?

The Mets are not oblivious to Wright’s serious health problems, which is why they’re prepared to deal with his absence, however long it might be. The club re-signed Neil Walker -- it was trying to re-sign him even before he accepted the qualifying offer -- and exercised its club option on Jose Reyes to make sure it had infield depth. Reyes played third base when Wright was out last year.

A shoulder impingement is likely to sideline David Wright for Opening Day. USATSI

Also, the Mets still have utility man Wilmer Flores, who is good enough to play every day but doesn’t have a starting lineup spot with New York. Bringing Walker back means neither Reyes nor Flores are needed at second base. The club’s third base depth chart looks like this.

David Wright Jose Reyes Wilmer Flores

I would argue Flores should start at third base over Reyes -- ZiPS projects Flores to outhit Reyes (96 OPS+ to 93 OPS+) and provide more total value (1.4 WAR to 1.3 WAR), plus he’s eight years younger -- though Reyes is the veteran and he received the majority of the playing time at the hot corner last year. I would bet on the same happening this year.

Point is, the Mets were prepared for the possibility of Wright missing time. Heck, following last year’s neck surgery there were questions about whether he would even be able to play again. It was a very serious procedure, similar to the procedure that contributed to Prince Fielder’s sudden retirement. The Mets want Wright in their lineup, but they’ve been realistic about his health, so they’re prepared to deal with his absence on Opening Day.