Shoulder injury to reportedly cost Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma four to six weeks

The Mariners recently placed veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder problems, and now they reportedly have a time-frame for his recovery:

More bad news for Mariners rotation: Hisashi Iwakuma will be out 4-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation. One of 4 starters on DL. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) May 13, 2017

That's bad news, especially for a team with, yes, 80 percent of the planned-for rotation presently on the DL . Speaking of which, right now that rotation loosely consists of Ariel Miranda, Yovani Gallardo, Chase De Jong, Christian Bergman, and Ryan Weber.

As for Iwakuma, the 36-year-old has pitched to a 4.35 ERA and 1.33 K/BB ratio after six starts this season. For his MLB career, he's got an ERA+ of 111 across parts of six seasons, all with Seattle.