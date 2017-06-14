Sidney Crosby throws first-pitch strike as Pirates host Stanley Cup champions
The Penguins were in attendance at PNC Park on Tuesday
A few days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, their second consecutive championship. On Tuesday, the Penguins brought said cup to PNC Park to celebrate alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates:
Those festivities included Penguins star Sidney Crosby throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Here's a look at the offering:
Give Crosby this much: 1. The pitch was almost right down the middle, and 2. It showed impressive late break. The old rule of thumb for breaking balls is you want 75 percent of the movement to happen in the final 25 percent of the journey. Crosby's pitch seemingly satisfied that.
Oh, and Crosby is very good at hockey. Some life, huh?