Sidney Crosby throws first-pitch strike as Pirates host Stanley Cup champions

A few days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, their second consecutive championship. On Tuesday, the Penguins brought said cup to PNC Park to celebrate alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates:

The Stanley cup has arrive to PNC Park. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QGpxyjGFTT — David Hague Photo (@DHPhoto11) June 13, 2017

Those festivities included Penguins star Sidney Crosby throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Here's a look at the offering:

.@Penguins star Sidney Crosby showing a good feel for that strike zone. https://t.co/hMJGRBXxVd pic.twitter.com/V215Q82SEC — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) June 13, 2017

Give Crosby this much: 1. The pitch was almost right down the middle, and 2. It showed impressive late break. The old rule of thumb for breaking balls is you want 75 percent of the movement to happen in the final 25 percent of the journey. Crosby's pitch seemingly satisfied that.

Oh, and Crosby is very good at hockey. Some life, huh?