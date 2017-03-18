Slimmed down Matt Adams trying the outfield for the Cardinals

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams has never appeared at a position other than first as a professional. That’s 338 minor-league games and 363 games in the majors, all at first base. With the Cardinals move of Matt Carpenter to first base on an everyday basis, however, Adams needs to try his hand elsewhere in order to make it into the lineup more often.

It’ll be left field, as noted in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Now, those remembering this version of Adams ...

Matt Adams, last September. USATSI

... might be inclined to think there’s no way he’ll have enough range to be serviceable in the outfield.

Adams trimmed down in a major way this past offseason, though. Take note:

Matt Adams shedding 30 lbs, getting to a playing weight of 240 has made OF feasible. Got instruction from Willie McGee today. #cardinals — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 18, 2017

And here’s the visual:

A visibly slimmer Matt Adams. USATSI

Now, this doesn’t mean Adams will be starting regularly in left field nor does it mean he’s ditching the first-base glove. It’s all about versatility. Still expect Carpenter to be the everyday starter at first while Randal Grichuk is the regular left fielder. If Adams can play decent defense in left, though, he gives them a feasible lefty alternative to the righty-swinging Grichuk in left field. More options are never a bad thing.

Adams, 28, hit .249/.309/.471 last season and is a career .270/.314/.455 hitter.