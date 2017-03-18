Slimmed down Matt Adams trying the outfield for the Cardinals
The Cardinals first base job belongs to Matt Carpenter
Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!
Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams has never appeared at a position other than first as a professional. That’s 338 minor-league games and 363 games in the majors, all at first base. With the Cardinals move of Matt Carpenter to first base on an everyday basis, however, Adams needs to try his hand elsewhere in order to make it into the lineup more often.
It’ll be left field, as noted in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Now, those remembering this version of Adams ...
... might be inclined to think there’s no way he’ll have enough range to be serviceable in the outfield.
Adams trimmed down in a major way this past offseason, though. Take note:
And here’s the visual:
Now, this doesn’t mean Adams will be starting regularly in left field nor does it mean he’s ditching the first-base glove. It’s all about versatility. Still expect Carpenter to be the everyday starter at first while Randal Grichuk is the regular left fielder. If Adams can play decent defense in left, though, he gives them a feasible lefty alternative to the righty-swinging Grichuk in left field. More options are never a bad thing.
Adams, 28, hit .249/.309/.471 last season and is a career .270/.314/.455 hitter.
Our Latest Stories
-
J.D. Martinez has sprained foot
The Tigers outfielder did get good news with negative X-rays, though
-
Hanigan's fun catch
The Phillies catcher dropped a pop up, but had time for the recovery
-
Tebow heating up at the plate
He has three hits in his last two MLB spring training games
-
AL Central preview: KC's last title opp?
The Indians are the AL Central favorites, but can the Royals make it interesting?
-
USA vs. DR: How to watch, prediction
USA vs. Dominican Republic: Winner moves on and loser goes home
-
Miggy Cabrera likely out for rest of WBC
Cabrera's back locked up on him in Thursday's game vs. the Dominican Republic
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre